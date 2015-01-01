पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:चौथ का बरवाड़ा में 8 कोरोना पॉजिटिव

चौथ का बरवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
उपखंड मुख्यालय एवं तहसील क्षेत्र में लगातार कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ता जा रहा है। उपखंड मुख्यालय का आसपास के क्षेत्र में कुल मिलाकर 8 नए रोगी सामने आए हैं। ऐसे में कलेक्टर ने 8 स्थानों पर जीरो मोबिलिटी क्षेत्र घोषित किया है। उपखंड मुख्यालय के साथ-साथ शिवाड़, ईसरदा आदि क्षेत्रों में भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिलने से चिकित्सा विभाग की परेशानी बढ़ गई है।

बरवाड़ा उपखंड मुख्यालय पर लगातार संक्रमण का आंकड़ा बढ़ता जा रहा है। बाजारों में लोगों की भीड़ है तथा कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना अधिकतर स्थानों पर नहीं हो पा रही है। जिस क्षेत्र में कोरोना के मरीज मिल रहे हैं।
27 लोगों के सैंपल लिए
भाड़ौती | मुख्य बाजार में मंगलवार को चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम ने कोरोना को लेकर रेंडम सैंपलिंग ली। भाड़ौती पीएचसी लैब टेक्नीशियन हरफूल गुर्जर ने बताया कि ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ के निर्देशानुसार मंगलवार से रेंडम सैंपलिंग अभियान शुरू किया गया। अभियान के दौरान भाड़ौती पीएचसी के लेब टेक्नीशियन हरफूल गुर्जर, जीएनएम सरिता, मुकेश मीणा भी गठित की ने कस्बे के मुख्य बाजार में 27 लोगों के सैंपल लिए।

