खेल सुविधाओं का अभाव:चौथ का बरवाड़ा में खेल सुविधाओं का अभाव, स्टेडियम क्षतिग्रस्त, फुटबॉल मैदान में टूटे पोल

सवाई माधोपुर10 मिनट पहले
चौथ का बरवाड़ा उपखंड मुख्यालय पर स्थित खेल मैदान पर सुविधाएं नहीं होने से खिलाड़ियों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कस्बे में बड़ी संख्या में सरकारी सेवा में प्रशिक्षित शारीरिक शिक्षक होने और खेल प्रतिभाएं होने के बावजूद खिलाड़ियों की सुविधाओं पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। स्थिति यह है कि स्थिति यह है कि दर्शकों तथा खिलाड़ियों के बेचने के लिए बनाया गया स्टेडियम खंडहर होने के कारण गिरने के कगार पर पहुंच गया है। साथ ही ही फुटबॉल खेल मैदान में पॉल टूटे पड़े हैं।कस्बे में खेल प्रतिभाओं को देखते हुए कई साल पहले स्टेडियम का निर्माण करवाया गया था। इसका कार्य अधूरा रहने के कारण बाद में बजट उपलब्ध नहीं करवाया गया। जिसके चलते लाखों की लागत से बना यह स्टेडियम खंडहर हो गया है। यहां तक की राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय प्रशासन ने स्टेडियम की स्थिति को देखते हुए इसे गिराने का प्रस्ताव भी ले लिया है। ऐसे में खिलाड़ियों को स्टेडियम की सुविधा नहीं मिल पा रही है। दूसरी ओर खेल मैदान में भी मूलभूत सुविधाएं तक नहीं है। यहां बने फुटबॉल मैदान में फुटबॉल के पोल टूटे पड़े हुए हैं। खिलाड़ियों द्वारा बार-बार संबंधित विभाग विभाग संबंधित विभाग टूटे पड़े हुए हैं। खिलाड़ियों द्वारा बार-बार संबंधित विभाग विभाग संबंधित विभाग विभाग को अवगत कराए जाने के बावजूद कोई इस समस्या पर ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। ऐसे में खिलाड़ियों में सरकारी अनदेखी के चलते नाराजगी है। खिलाड़ियों ने बताया कि हैंडबॉल तथा अन्य मैदान में भी हाल खराब है। इस बारे में कई बार विधायक से लेकर अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों तथा अधिकारियों को भी अवगत कराया जा चुका है लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई करने को तैयार नहीं है।
पंचायत प्रशासन प्रयासरत : सरपंच
कस्बे में खेल सुविधाओं की काफी कमी कमी है। खेल स्टेडियम को दोबारा से बनवाए जाने के लिए ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा खेल मंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजा गया है। साथ ही विकास कार्यों के प्रस्ताव में इस कार्य को भी जोड़ा गया है। खेल मैदान पर टूटे पड़े फुटबॉल पोल को को स्थानीय विद्यालय प्रशासन द्वारा ठीक कराया जाना जरूरी है। खेल सुविधाओं के विस्तार को लेकर पंचायत प्रशासन प्रयासरत है।
-सीता सैनी, सरपंच

