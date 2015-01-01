पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पढ़ाई - ऑनलाइन होमवर्क:5वीं तक के बच्चों को एक व 8वीं तक के बच्चों को सप्ताह में दो बार ऑनलाइन होमवर्क मिलेगा

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षा विभाग अब निजी स्कूलों की तर्ज पर ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन का कर रही विस्तार

तलावड़ा कोरोना वायरस के मद्देनजर सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से किए गए लॉकडाउन के दौरान निरंतर अध्ययन को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से अनेक पहल की जा रही है। अब शिक्षा विभाग ने निजी स्कूलों की तर्ज पर ऑनलाइन एज्युकेशन का विस्तार करने का निर्णय किया है। इसमें ई-लर्निंग से विद्यार्थियों को जोड़ने के बाद अब उनको ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन होमवर्क देने की भी तैयारी कर ली है। इसके लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने ऑनलाइन एज्युकेशन के स्माइल कार्यक्रम को विस्तार दिया है।इसमें आठवीं तक के विद्यार्थियों को अब होमवर्क करना पड़ेगा। इसमें पांचवीं तक के बच्चों को सप्ताह में एक बार और छठीं से आठवीं तक के बच्चों को सप्ताह में दो बार होमवर्क दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद शिक्षक उनके कार्य का मूल्यांकन करेंगे और उसकी जानकारी अभिभावकों को भी दी जाएगी। माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक की ओर से जारी स्माइल-2 कार्यक्रम में ऑनलाइन ग्रुप अब कक्षाओं के आधार पर तैयार होंगे और उसमें जुड़े विद्यार्थियों को होमवर्क दिया जाएगा।शिक्षा विभाग का मानना है कि अधिकांश विद्यार्थियों को पाठ्यपुस्तकों को वितरण हो चुका है और कार्य पुस्तिका भी आ गई है। इसको देखते हुए विद्यार्थियों को होमवर्क दिया जाए। इसके लिए कक्षावार समूह बनाकर उनमें विद्यार्थियों को स्माइल कंटेंट के साथ होमवर्क भी मिलेगा। ऑनलाइन नहीं जुड़े विद्यार्थियों को संस्था प्रधान द्वारा तय शिक्षक घर जाकर होमवर्क देगा। इसके बाद विद्यार्थियों को होमवर्क अपनी कापियों में करना होगा और उसकी फोटो खिंचकर उस समूह में डालनी होगी। ऑफलाइन बच्चों की उत्तरपुस्तिकाएं शिक्षक ही एकत्रित करेगे। इसके बाद इनका शिक्षकों द्वारा मूल्यांकन किया जाएगा।स्टडी कंटेंट भेजने के लिए जहां स्माइल-1 में स्कूल वाइज वाट्सऐप ग्रुप बनाए गए थे वहीं अब स्माइल-2 में कक्षावार वाट्सऐप ग्रुप बनाए जाएंगे। इन ग्रुप्स को कक्षा अध्यापक की ओर से संचालित किया जाएगा। कक्षा अध्यापक पीईईओ की ओर से टीचर्स ग्रुप में से प्राप्त सामग्री को इन कक्षा वाइज ग्रुप में भेजेंगे। इन कक्षा वाइज ग्रुप्स में संस्था प्रधान को शामिल करना अनिवार्य होगा। संस्था प्रधान को यह लर्निंग सामग्री सुबह 9 बजे से पहले ही मिल सकेगी । इसकी मॉनिटरिंग के लिए प्रत्येक संस्था प्रधान को गूगल शीट पर रेस्पॉन्स रिकॉर्ड संधारण करना होता है।इसमें कक्षा एक से पांच तक विद्यार्थियों को सप्ताह में एक दिन सोमवार को होमवर्क मिलेगा। तो कक्षा 6 से 8 तक के बच्चों को सोमवार व बुधवार को होमवर्क दिया जाएगा। होमवर्क सप्ताह शुरू से होने से पहले पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी संस्था प्रधानों की तय की गई है। इसमें जो विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन नहीं जुड़ा हुआ है। उसके लिए संस्था प्रधान शिक्षकों के जरिए घर तक होमवर्क पहुंचाएंगे।

