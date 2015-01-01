पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधिकारों की जानकारी दी:बाल अधिकार सप्ताह : बच्चों को अधिकारों की जानकारी दी

सवाई माधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • त्रिनेत्र बालगृह, कृष्णमपुरम कॉलोनी में जागरूकता शिविर

राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर के निर्देशानुसार बाल अधिकार सप्ताह (14 नवम्बर से 20 नवम्बर 2020 तक) के तहत मंगलवार को त्रिनेत्र बालगृह, कृष्णमपुरम कॉलोनी सवाई माधोपुर में विधिक जागरूकता शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। शिविर में जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण सवाई माधोपुर की सचिव श्वेता शर्मा ने बालगृह के बच्चों को बताया कि बाल अधिकार दिवस बच्चों के अधिकार एवं सम्मान को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए मनाया जाता है। उनको पूरा विकास और सुरक्षा का आनन्द लेने का मौका देना चाहिए। इस बात को सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए कि बाल अधिकार कानून, नियम, लक्ष्य का पालन हो। बढ़ते बच्चों के विकास में उनके अभिभावक की मदद करना, 18 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चों की जिम्मेदारी के लिए उनके माता-पिता को जागरूक करना, बच्चों के खिलाफ होने वाली हिंसा, दुर्व्यवहार को रोकना, उनके अच्छे भविष्य के लिए उनके सामाजिक और कानूनी अधिकारों को प्रचारित करना तथा बच्चों के व्यापार के साथ ही शारीरिक शोषण के खिलाफ कार्य एवं विश्लेषण करना चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि आज के समय में बच्चों के जीवन में उपेक्षा, दुर्व्यवहार की घटनाएं काफी बढ़ गई है। लोग अपने स्वार्थ के कारण बाल मजदूरी, बाल तस्करी जैसे अपराधों को करने में संकोच नहीं कर रहे हैं। बच्चे अपने अधिकार के विषय में जानें, ताकि उनके साथ किसी तरह का भेदभाव या अत्याचार होने पर वह इसके खिलाफ आवाज उठा सकें। इस अवसर पर त्रिनेत्र बालगृह के सचिव हरिश उपाध्याय उपस्थित थे।

