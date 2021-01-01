पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:सिटी सुपर किंग्स वर्सेज रॉयल शेरानी के बीच आज खेला जाएगा खिताबी मुकाबला

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरे सेमीफाइनल में सिटी सुपर किंग्स ने मिर्जा लॉयंस को 8 विकेट से हराया

शहर के छोटा राजबाग मैदान में चल रहा सीपीएल-4 अब अपने अंतिम चरम तक पहुंच गया है। मंगलवार को प्रतियोगिता का दूसरा सेमीफाइनल मुकाबला खेला गया, जिसमें सिटी सुपर किंग्स के खिलाड़ियों ने बेहतरीन खेल दिखाते हुए जीत दर्ज की और फाइनल में प्रवेश किया।आयोजन से जुड़े एहतेश्यामुद्दीन और अली ने बताया कि दोपहर एक बजे प्रतियोगिता का दूसरा सेमीफाइनल मुकाबला सिटी सुपर किंग्स वर्सेज मिर्जा लॉयंस के बीच खेला गया। इसमें मिर्जा लॉयंस ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला लिया। इसमें मिर्जा लॉयंस के खिलाड़ी निर्धारित 15 ओवरों में 98 रन का सम्मानजनक स्कोर खड़ा किया। इसमें धर्मेंद्र ने 2 तथा रामावतार, हेमंत और ललित ने 1-1 विकेट लिया। इसके बाद लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी सिटी सुपर किंग्स की टीम शुरू से ही आक्रमक खेल खेलती नजर आई। सिटी सुपर किंग्स के बल्लेबाजों ने शानदार बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 2 विकेट खोकर 9 ओवर में ही लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया और यह मैच 8 विकेट से जीत लिया। इसमें हेमंत चौधरी ने अच्छी बेटिंग करते हुए 49 रन बनाए, जिसमें उनके 5 बेहतरीन छक्के भी शामिल है। इसके साथ ही ललित कुशवाह ने भी 27 रन का योगदान दिया। धर्मेंद्र चौधरी ने अंतिम दो बॉल पर दो छक्के लगाकर जीत दर्ज की। इसमें मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार हेमंत चौधरी को दिया गया। आज सीपीएल-4 का फाइनल और खिताबी मुकाबला सिटी सुपर किंग्स वर्सेज रॉयल शेरानी के बीच खेला जाएगा। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि माली सैनी समाज के जिलाध्यक्ष सचिन सैनी होंगे।

