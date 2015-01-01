पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से बदला मौसम:घने कोहरे के साथ सर्दी ने दी दस्तक न्यूनतम तापमान 160, फिर भी ठिठुरन

सवाई माधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों की दिनचर्या में आया बदलाव
  • दिनभर बादल छाए रहने व हवा चलने से ठंडक का अहसास, लोगों को गरम कपड़े निकालने पड़े

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते मौसम में आए बदलाव के बाद मंगलवार को दूसरे दिन भी कोहरा छाया रहा। इसके चलते सुबह जल्दी आवागमन करने वाले वाहन चालकों को खासी परेशानी हुई। कोहरे के कारण मौसम में ठंड होने से दुपहिया वाहन चालक ज्यादा परेशान नजर आए। कोहरे के साथ ही सर्द हवा चलने से लोग दोपहर तक गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे रहे। सुबह 9 बजे तक धीरे-धीरे कोहरा छंट गया, लेकिन आसमान में बादल छाए रहने से दोपहर तक सूर्यदेव के दर्शन नहीं हुए।गत दिवस बारिश होने के बाद मंगलवार को सुबह जैसे ही लोग उठे तो आसपास का वातावरण कोहरे में लिपटा हुआ मिला। घरों के बाहर आसमान से पानी की बूंदें ओस बनकर गिर रही थी। घर के बाहर कोहरे व सर्दी को देख कई लोग सुबह भ्रमण के लिए नहीं जा पाए। सुबह जल्दी जरूरी काम से निकलने वाले वाहन चालकों को हेडलाइट जलानी पड़ी। सर्दी बढ़ने से लोगों की दिनचर्या देरी से प्रारंभ हुई। मौसम विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार एवं मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 27 एवं न्यूनतम 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। सोमवार को तहसील खंडार में 18 एमएम, वजीरपुर में 17 एमएम बौंली में 14 एमएम, बामनवास में 12 एमएम, सवाई माधोपुर 7 एमएम एवं चौथ का बरवाड़ा में 20 एमएम बरसात दर्ज की गई। बरसात होने के बाद तापमान गिरने के बाद ठंड बढ़ गई।फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद कोहरा जहां लोगों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बना हुआ है। वहीं इलाके के किसान गेहूं की फसल के लिए इसे वरदान मान रहे हैं। किसानों ने बताया कि कोहरे के कारण फसल अच्छी होने की उम्मीद है। कोहरा गेहूं के लिए सोने पे सुहागा साबित होगा। किसानों का कहना है अगर कुछ दिन तक कोहरे का यही हाल रहा तो पैदावार बेहतर हो सकती है।

