औचक निरीक्षण:कलेक्टर ने किया यूआईटी, सीसीबी और डेयरी कार्यालयों का निरीक्षण

सवाई माधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
जिला कलेक्टर राजेन्द्र किशन ने बुधवार को यूआईटी, केन्द्रीय सहकारी बैंक एवं सवाई माधोपुर करौली डेयरी का औचक निरीक्षण किया। कलेक्टर ने निरीक्षण के दौरान कार्यालयों में साफ-सफाई की व्यवस्था, संचालित योजनाओं की प्रगति के संबंध में विभागीय अधिकारियों से जानकारी प्राप्त की।

वर्तमान में डेयरी से 10 हजार लीटर दूध प्रतिदिन संकलित किया जा रहा है, इसे बढ़ाकर 20 हजार लीटर प्रतिदिन करने तथा सवाईमाधोपुर जिले से ही संकलन करने के प्रयास करने तथा सवाईमाधोपुर से ही दूध वितरण की व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने डेयरी के एमडी से डेयरी के उत्पादों, विपणन तथा योजनाओं के संबंध में विस्तार से फीडबैक लिया। इसी प्रकार केन्द्रीय सहकारी बैंक में किसानों को दिए जाने वाली सुविधाओं एवं योजनाओं की प्रगति की जानकारी ली। इस अवसर पर यूआईटी सचिव एवं एडीएम बीएस पंवार व अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।

