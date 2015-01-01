पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महंगा पड़ा एक्सईएन को शिकायत करना:किसान को महंगा पड़ा एक्सईएन को शिकायत करना, वीसीआर की कार्रवाई के लिए पहुंची टीम

सवाई माधोपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिजली लाइन के झूलते तारों से गन्ने की फसल में आग, खेत में करंट से महिला झुलसी प्रकरण
  • मऊ में एचटी लाइन के तार 10 फुट ही ऊंचे, दो साल से मांग के बावजूद अनदेखी, प्रथम दृष्टया लाइनमैन को लापरवाह माना, निलंबित

खेत में झूलते तारों को ठीक करवाने के लिए करीब डेढ़ वर्ष से निगमकर्मियों के चक्कर काटने से परेशान पीडि़त किसान को उच्च अधिकारियों से शिकायत करना भारी पड़ गया। किसान राधेश्याम मीना द्वारा एक्सईएन को अपनी पीड़ा से अवगत कराने से नाराज तत्कालीन कनिष्ठ अभियंता निगमकर्मियों के साथ मंगलवार को किसान के खेत पर वीसीआर भरने के लिए पहुंच गए। खास बात यह है कि संबंधित अभियंता द्वारा पूर्व में किसान को दी गई वीसीआर भरने की धमकी के मामले में किसान राधेश्याम ने 9 नवंबर को ही एक्सईएन से मिलकर जेईएन द्वारा द्वेषतापूर्वक कार्रवाई करने का अंदेशा जताते हुए कनिष्ठ अभियंता सहित अन्य निगमकर्मियों की लिखित में शिकायत की थी। शिकायत करने के बाद दूसरे दिन ही संबंधित कनिष्ठ अभियंता दल के साथ किसान के खेत पर कार्रवाई के लिए पहुंच गए। किसान ने बताया कि 8 नवंबर को 11 केवी लाइन के झूलते तारों के संपर्क में आने से उसके खेत में खड़ी गन्ने की फसल में आग लग गई थी। इस संबंध में उसने तारों को ऊंचा करवाने के लिए उच्च अधिकारियों से शिकायत करने पर सोमवार शाम को निगमकर्मी उसके खेत पर आए थे। उन्होंने खेत में झूल रहे 11 केवी लाइन के झूलते तारों को ऊंचा करने के बाद एक तार ट्रांसफार्मर से जोड़कर चले गए। इसके बाद मंगलवार को सुबह कनिष्ठ अभियंता दल के साथ खेत में पहुंचे और फोटो खींचने लग गए। दूसरी तरफ इस मामले में प्रथम दृष्टया लाइनमैन की लापरवाही सामने आने के बाद सोमवार को निगम के अधिशाषी अभियंता ने लाइनमैन नेतराम को निलंबित कर दिया है। इसके अलावा घटना स्थल का मौका मुआयना कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई के लिए संबंधित कनिष्ठ अभियंता को निर्देश दिए।एस.के. अग्रवाल, एक्सईएन, बिजली निगम: यह बात सही है कि किसान राधेश्याम ने कनिष्ठ अभियंता दिनेश द्वारा वीसीआर भरने की धमकी देने के संबंध में 9 नवंबर को मेरे कार्यालय में लिखित में शिकायत दी थी। इस मामले में जो भी न्यायसंगत होगा जांच करवाकर कार्रवाई करेंगे।

