इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती:कांग्रेसियों ने जिलेभर में मनाई इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती

सवाई माधोपुर15 मिनट पहले
जिला मुख्यालय सहित आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में गुरुवार को भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई गई। इस अवसर पर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन कर उन्हें याद किया गया।इस दौरान उनके चित्र पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित करते हुए वक्ताओं ने उनकी जीवनी पर प्रकाश डाला और उनके द्वारा किए गए कार्यों को याद किया। जिला मुख्यालय पर जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी व ब्लॉक कांग्रेस सवाई माधोपुर द्वारा इंदिरा कॉलोनी स्थित कांग्रेस कार्यालय पर भारत की पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई गई। ब्लॉक महासचिव संजय गौतम ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि कार्यक्रम के प्रारंभ में शिवचरण बैरवा अध्यक्ष जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी सवाई माधोपुर द्वारा इंदिरा गांधी के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण किया गया। इसके बाद जिला कांग्रेस के निवर्तमान महामंत्री हरिमोहन शर्मा ने इंदिरा गांधी के जीवन पर प्रकाश डालते हुए कहा कि आयरन लेडी के नाम से मशहूर देश की पहली महिला प्रधानमंत्री की यह 103वीं जयंती है।भारतीय राजनीति के इतिहास में इंदिरा गांधी को विशेष रूप से याद किया जाता है, जिनके बुलंद हौसलों के आगे सारी दुनिया ने घुटने टेके थे। इंदिरा गांधी के तीन कामों के लिए देश सदैव उन्हें याद करता रहेगा। पहला बैंकों का राष्ट्रीयकरण, दूसरा राजा-रजवाडों के प्रिवीपर्स की समाप्ति व तीसरा पाकिस्तान को युद्ध में पराजित कर बांग्लादेश का उदय। वह एक सशक्त राजनेता के साथ एक आधुनिक महिला भी थी। 1959 में वे कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष चुनी गई, 1953 में यूएसए में मदर्स अवॉर्ड, 1971 में भारत रत्न, 1972 में मेक्सिकन अवॉर्ड से उन्हें नवाजा गया। जिला प्रवक्ता लक्ष्मी कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी में बचपन से नेतृत्व के गुण थे।भारत की आजादी को गति प्रदान करने के लिए बचपन में 12 वर्ष की उम्र में ही बानर सेना का गठन किया था। इसके अतिरिक्त नगर अध्यक्ष अनिल वर्धमान, महासचिव संजय गौतम, ओमप्रकाश सेन, विजय पणिकर, सुरेन्द्र नाटानी, किशनचंद बैरवा, रामजीलाल बैरवा, मोतीलाल, राजूलाल, बाबूलाल बैरवा, मुरारी लाल गुर्जर आदि ने अपने-अपने विचार व्यक्त किए। इस मौके पर उपस्थित सभी कांग्रेसजनों ने राजस्थान सरकार के मंत्री भंवरलाल मेघवाल के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए उन्हें श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए। इस दौरान कई कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।खिरनी| कस्बे के राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्र पर गुरूवार को कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इन्दिरा गांधी की 103 वीं जयन्ती मनाई गई।इस अवसर पर हनुमान प्रसाद मीणा ने इन्दिरा गांधी के जीवन चरित्र पर प्रकाश डालते हुये उनकी उपलब्धियों से अवगत कराते हुये उनके आदर्शों पर चलते रहने का आव्हान किया।इस दौरान प्यार सिंह गुर्जर,नरेन्द्र नोगिया, भरत लाल गुर्जर, अफजल अली सहित कई कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।बौंली| ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी बौंली के तत्वावधान में गुरुवार को पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्वर्गीय इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष भरत लाल गुर्जर की अध्यक्षता में मनाई गई। इस अवसर पर पूर्व उपजिला प्रमुख श्योपाल माली, मंजूर करारखानी, सलीम मिर्जा, अरुण कुमार जैन, तहसील सेवादल अध्यक्ष हनुमान मीना, यूथ कांग्रेस विधानसभा अध्यक्ष इरफान टॉक, लालाराम कसाना, बंशीमाली, मुबारक खलीफा, रामावतार मंगल, बुन्दू खान पठान, पृथ्वीराज मीना, कमलेश मीना, चिरंजी लाल मीना, किशनलाल, रामखिलाड़ी मीना, रामस्वरूप बैनाड़ा आदि ने इंदिरा गांधी जी के जीवन के बारे में विचार व्यक्त करते हुए उनके योगदान को याद किया।प्रशिक्षण के बाद महिलाओं ने शुरू किया व्यवसायसवाई माधोपुर| बड़ौदा ग्रामीण स्वरोजगार प्रशिक्षण संस्थान सवाई माधोपुर (बडौदा आर.सेटी.) के द्वारा ग्राम बाढमोहनपुर बामनवास में 10 दिवसीय निशुल्क अगरबत्ती निर्माण प्रशिक्षण में 25 महिलाओं को प्रशिक्षित किया गया। बड़ौदा आर सेटी के प्रबंधक ने बताया कि प्रशिक्षण लेने के बाद समूह की महिलाओं ने मिलकर अगरबत्ती बनाना शुरू कर दिया है। पूर्ण लगन व मेहनत के साथ सभी महिलाएं अगरबत्ती बनाकर अपना स्वयं का रोजगार कर रही है।

