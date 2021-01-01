पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सात दिवसीय लक्खी मेला निरस्त:माता के दर्शनों के लिए पैदल यात्रियों के आने का सिलसिला शुरू, भीड़ की संभावना से प्रशासन अलर्ट

चौथ का बरवाड़ा43 मिनट पहले
चौथ का बरवाड़ा। संकट चतुर्थी के अवसर पर चौथ माता मंदिर में चोला चढ़ाने जाते एसडीएम व पंचायत प्रशासन के लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
चौथ का बरवाड़ा। संकट चतुर्थी के अवसर पर चौथ माता मंदिर में चोला चढ़ाने जाते एसडीएम व पंचायत प्रशासन के लोग।
  • चौथ भवानी के चढ़ाया चोला, लहराया झंडा, दर्शन कर सकेंगे श्रद्धालु

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस बार चौथ माता का सात दिवसीय लक्खी मेला प्रशासन द्वारा निरस्त किया गया है। वही दर्शनार्थियों को केवल माता के दर्शन करने की सुविधा होने से बड़ी संख्या में भक्तों के आने की संभावना है। इसी के चलते शुक्रवार को दोज पर ग्राम पंचायत प्रशासन द्वारा सालों से आ रही परंपरा के तहत चौथ भवानी के दर पर झंडा व चोला चढ़ाया गया।

वही पैदल यात्रियों के आने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है। शनिवार एवं रविवार को हजारों की संख्या में भक्त माता के दर्शन पहुंचेंगे। जिसे देखते हुए प्रशासन अलर्ट मोड पर है। कस्बे में से चौथ माता मंदिर माता मंदिर में हर साल सात दिवसीय लक्खी मेला लगता है। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन द्वारा इस बार मेला निरस्त कर दिया गया है।

जिसके चलते हैं ना तो इस बार बाहर से दुकानदार आए हैं नाही मनोरंजन के साधन लगे हैं। वहीं माता के दर्शन करने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में भक्तों की आने की संभावना को देखते हुए सभी व्यवस्थाएं पूरी कर ली गई है। भक्तों की सुविधा के लिए रोशनी, सफाई आदि की व्यवस्था कर चौथ माता तालाब की पाल पर कंट्रोल कैंप बनाया गया है। जहां से पूरे कस्बे में उद्घोषणा यंत्रों की सुविधा भी उपलब्ध करवाई गई है।

सामूहिक पूजा के बाद माता मंदिर में झंड़ा चढ़ाया

ग्राम पंचायत ने प्रतिवर्ष माता के चढाए जाने वाले चोले, झंडे़ की पंचायत कंट्रोल रूम पर पूजा-अर्चना की गई। यहां एसडीएम सुशीला मीणा, सरपंच सीता सैनी, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश स्वर्णकार तथा पंचायत की कोरम ने सामूहिक रूप से पूजा-अर्चना की तथा पैदल चलकर माता मंदिर में जाकर माता के झंड़ा चढ़ाया। इस दौरान बड़ी संख्या में आमजन भी उपस्थित रहे।

आज से वाहनों का प्रवेश बंद, सुरक्षा चौकस

मंदिर में बड़ी संख्या में पैदल भक्तों के साथ-साथ वाहनों के साथ लोग आएंगे। ऐसे में यातायात व्यवस्था सुचारू बनी रहे। इसके लिए कस्बे को जोड़ने वाले सभी मार्गों पर वाहन पार्किंग की व्यवस्था की गई है तथा यहां से कोई भी वाहन कस्बे के अंदर प्रवेश नहीं होगा। 30 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी तक यह व्यवस्था प्रशासन द्वारा की गई है। भीड़ की स्थिति को देखते हुए फेरबदल किया जा सकता है। व्यवस्था को लेकर बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस के जवान तैनात किए गए हैं।

भीड़ इकट्ठा ना हो इसके समुचित प्रयास करेंगे

कोरोना गाइडलाइन को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन की हुई बैठक में मेला निरस्त करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। फिर भी यदि भक्त माता के दर्शनार्थ आते हैं तो उनकी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए पर्याप्त संख्या में पुलिस बल लगाया गया है। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए भीड़ इकट्ठा ना हो इसके समुचित प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं तथा लोगों से समझाइश भी की गई है। जो भी दर्शनार्थ आ रहे हैं वह सभी लोग कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना अवश्य करें। -सुधीर चौधरी, पुलिस अधीक्षक

