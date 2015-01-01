पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान:कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान : लोगों को निशुल्क मास्क वितरित किए

सवाई माधोपुर31 मिनट पहले
हिन्दुस्तान स्काउट्स एण्ड गाइड्स राजस्थान राज्य जिला मुख्यालय के तत्वावधान में कोरोना जागरूकता जन आंदोलन के तहत अम्बेडकर सर्किल पर लोगों को नि:शुल्क मास्क वितरित कर कोरोना से बचाव के उपाय बताए। जिला आर्गेनाइजर भरतलाल प्रजापत ने बताया कि कोरोना जागरूकता जन आंदोलन के तहत जागरूकता रैली, नुक्कड़ नाटक, रंगोली, मास्क वितरण आदि कार्यक्रम कर लोगों को जागरूक कर कोरोना रोकथाम के उपाय बताए जा रहे हैं।जागरूकता के लिए एसडीएम ने ली बैठकचौथ का बरवाड़ा | राज्य सरकार द्वारा कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के तहत एसडीएम की अध्यक्षता में महिला बाल विकास तथा अन्य कर्मचारियों की बैठक का आयोजन हुआ। इस अवसर पर उपखंड अधिकारी वर्षा मीणा ने कोरोना जागरूकता को लेकर अभियान चलाने तथा सभी को राज्य सरकार की योजनाओं से अवगत कराने का आग्रह किया। एसडीएम ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण रोकथाम के लिए जागरूकता जरूरी है।

