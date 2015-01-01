पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:ग्रीन बेल्ट की जमीन पर परिषद ने बिजली कनेक्शन के लिए दी एनओसी

सवाई माधोपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • बिजली निगम ने नई लाइन खींचकर लगाया ट्रांसफार्मर, कृषि कनेक्शन की थ्री फेस लाइन से तार जोड़कर नए ट्रांसफार्मर पर दी सप्लाई

भूमाफियाओं पर इन दिनों नगर परिषद मेहरबान है। रणथंभौर नेशनल पार्क की सीमा से सटे गैस प्लांट के पीछे ईको सेंसेटिव जॉन के दायरे में आ रही ग्रीन बेल्ट के लिए प्रस्तावित करीब 200 बीघा जमीन पर धडल्ले से प्लॉटिंग की जा रही है। इतना ही नहीं मंदिर माफी की इस जमीन पर आवासीय कॉलोनी बसाने के लिए बिजली निगम ने बिजली की नई लाइन खींचकर व ट्रांसफार्मर लगाकर पूरा सिस्टम खड़ा कर दिया। जबकि ग्रीन बेल्ट के साथ ही ईको सेंसेटिव जोन के दायरे में किसी भी तरह के निर्माण आदि पर रोक लगी हुई है।जांच में प्रशासन ने भी माना गलत: एडवोकेट हरिप्रसाद योगी की शिकायत पर प्रशासन द्वारा इस जमीन पर हो रही प्लॉटिंग व निर्माणों की जांच की गई थी। जांच में प्रशासन ने भी खुद माना है कि ग्रीन बेल्ट के लिए प्रस्तावित खसरा नंबर 1911, 1913, 1914, 1915, 1916, 1918, 1919, 1920, 1941, 1943, 1946, 1949, 1973, 1978, 1984 व 1990 आदि में स्थित कृषि भूमि को बिना भूमि रूपांतरण करवाए अवैध तरीके से प्लाटिंग व निर्माण किया जा रहा है। इसके बावजूद कार्रवाई के प्रति उदासीन प्रशासन आंखें मूंदकर हाथ पर हाथ धरे बैठा है। हालांकि एडीएम के निर्देश पर यूआईटी सचिव द्वारा संबंधित खातेदारों को नोटिस दिए थे, लेकिन नोटिस के बाद अब तक न तो निर्माण पर रोक लगी और न ही अवैध निर्माणों को ध्वस्त किया गया।रोक के बावजूद बिजली निगम कनेक्शन देने की तैयारी में: ग्रीन बेल्ट की जद में आ रही राजस्व खसरा नंबर 1911, 1913 से लेकर 1918 व 1943 में स्थित कृषि भूमि पर संबंधित प्रोपर्टी डीलर द्वारा प्लॉटिंग कर उसे बिजली सुविधा से युक्त दिखाने के लिए बिजली की नई लाइन खिंचवा दी, ताकि प्रोपर्टी डीलर प्लॉट में एवज में अधिक मुनाफा कमा सकें। निगम ने ट्रांसफार्मर लगाकर पूरा सिस्टम खड़ा कर दिया। अब निगम कनेक्शन देने की तैयारी कर रहा है। जबकि एडीएम के निर्देश पर यूआईटी सचिव ने आदेश जारी कर निर्माण व अन्य कार्यों पर रोक लगा रखी है, लेकिन प्रोपर्टी डीलर, निर्माणकर्ता व संबंधित खातेदारों के खिलाफ ठोस कार्रवाई के प्रति प्रशासन के उदासीन रवैए व ढिलाई के चलते भूमाफियाओं की चांदी हो रही है। वे नित नए ग्राहकों को प्लाट बैचकर चांदी कूट कर रहे है। यदि एक बार यहां पूरी कॉलोनी बस गई तो, प्रशासन के लिए इस जमीन को खाली करवाना बहुत मुश्किल हो जाएगा।इन खसरा नंबरों की भूमि आ रही है ग्रीन बेल्ट की जद: सूचना के अधिकार के तहत प्रशासन द्वारा उपलब्ध करवाई गई सूचना में आलनपुर गैस प्लांट के पीछे खसरा नंबर 1911, 1913, 1914, 1915, 1916, 1918, 1919, 1920, 1941, 1943, 1946, 1949, 1973, 1978, 1984 व 1990 आदि खसरों के खातेदारों की जमीन सवाई माधोपुर के मास्टर प्लान 2035 में ग्रीन बेल्ट प्रस्तावित दर्शाई गई है। यूआईटी सचिव द्वारा जारी किए गए नोटिस के जवाब में संबंधित खातेदारों ने भी स्वीकार किया है कि उनकी खातेदारी कृषि भूमि ग्रीन बेल्ट में आ रही है। कृषि कनेक्शन की लाइन से घरेलू उपभोग के लिए दी सप्लाई: आलनपुर में ईको सेंसिटिव जोन में आने वाली ग्रीन बेल्ट के लिए प्रस्तावित भूमि पर की जा रही प्लॉटिंग पर बिजली सप्लाई देने के लिए बिजली निगम ने पास से गुजर रही कृषि कनेक्शन के लिए निर्धारित 11 केवी लाइन से ही तार जोडकर घरेलू उपभोग के लिए ट्रांसफार्मर पर सप्लाई दे दी। महेश सैनी, सहायक अभियंता बिजली निगम: नई विकसित हो रही कॉलोनी में निगम पहले लाइन खींचने के साथ ही ट्रांसफार्मर लगाकर पूरा सिस्टम खड़ा करता है। इसके बाद कनेक्शन लेने वालों से वर्गगज के हिसाब राशि लेता है। आलनपुर में नई कॉलोनी में लाइन खींचकर ट्रांसफार्मर लगाया गया है। शहरी क्षेत्र में नगर परिषद द्वारा एनओसी जारी करने पर ही हम कनेक्शन जारी करते है। गणेश लाल, लिपिक, नगर परिषद: नल व बिजली की एनओसी का काम मैरे पास ही है। भूखंड की रजिस्ट्री या एग्रीमेंट के दस्तावेज देखकर ही एनओसी देते है। रणथंभौर रोड स्थित गैस प्लांट के पीछे ग्रीन बेल्ट के लिए प्रस्तावित कृषि भूमि पर किए गए निर्माण पर बिजली कनेक्शन के लिए हमने कोई एनओसी नहीं दी है। मैरे पास एनओसी का काम अभी आया है।

