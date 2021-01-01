पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:सीपीएल-4 : सिटी सुपर किंग्स ने हम्मीर फाइटर्स को 27 रन से हराया

सवाई माधोपुर43 मिनट पहले
सवाई माधोपुर| मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार प्राप्त करते सिटी सुपर किंग्स के रामावतार राठौर। - Dainik Bhaskar
सवाई माधोपुर| मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार प्राप्त करते सिटी सुपर किंग्स के रामावतार राठौर।
  • आज होंगे लीग मैचों के अंतिम दो मुकाबले

शहर के छोटा राजबाग मैदान पर चल रहे सीपीएल-4 में शुक्रवार को दोपहर 2 बजे एक ही मैच हम्मीर फाइटर्स वर्सेज सिटी सुपर किंग्स के बीच खेला गया। इसमें हम्मीर फाइटर्स ने टॉस जीतकर फिल्डिंग चुनी और सिटी सुपर किंग्स को पहले बल्लेबाजी करने के लिए आमंत्रित किया।

इस पर सिटी सुपर किंग्स ने पहले खेलते हुए निर्धारित 15 ओवरों में 99 रन बनाए। इसमें धर्मेद्र नरवाल ने 36 रन और विष्णु मीणा ने 18 रन का योगदान दिया। लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी हम्मीर फाइटर्स की टीम कुछ खास कमाल नहीं दिखा पाई। सिटी सुपर किंग्स के बॉलर रामावतार राठौर ने अपनी शानदार गेंदबाजी के आगे हम्मीर फाइटर्स के किसी भी बल्लेबाज को हाथ खोलने का कोई मौका नहीं दिया।

रामावतार राठौर ने इस मैच में बेहतरीन गेंदबाजी करते हुए 3 ओवर में 9 रन देकर 4 महत्वपूर्ण विकेट अपने नाम किए और इस तरह सिटी सुपर किंग्स ने यह मैच 27 रन से जीत लिया। रामावतार राठौर को उनके अच्छे प्रदर्शन के लिए उन्हें मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार दिया गया।

आयोजक एहतेश्यामुद्दीन और मोहम्मद काशिफ (अली) ने बताया कि सीपीएल-4 में शनिवार को दो मैच खेले जाएंगे। पहला मैच सुबह 10 बजे ब्लू ईगल वर्सेज सिटी रॉयल्स के बीच और दूसरा मैच दोपहर 2 बजे सिटी सुपर किंग्स वर्सेज सिटी नाइट राइडर्स के बीच खेला जाएगा। इस मैच के साथ ही सीपीएल-4 के सभी लीग मैच समाप्त हो जाएंगे और प्वॉइंट्स टेबल की स्थिति भी साफ हो जाएगी।

इस प्वॉइंट्स टेबल में टॉप पर रहने वाली दोनों टीमों में से हारने वाली टीम को एक और मौका दिया जाएगा। प्वॉइंट्स टेबल ने नंबर एक पर रहने वाली टीम का मुकाबला नंबर दो पर रहने वाली टीम से होगा और प्वॉइंट्स टेबल में नंबर तीन पर रहने वाली टीम नंबर चार पर रहने वाली टीम से भिड़ेगी। नंबर एक और नंबर दो में से जो टीम जीतेगी, वह सीधा फाइनल में प्रवेश करेगी, वहीं हारने वाली टीम नंबर तीन और नंबर चार के विजेता से मुकाबला करेगी। इसमें से जो टीम जीतेगी, वह फाइनल खेलेगी।

