पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

होनहार छात्राएं सम्मानित:क्रिएटिव इंस्पायर अवार्ड : कोटा यूनिवर्सिटी व जिला टॉपर्स सहित होनहार छात्राएं सम्मानित

सवाई माधोपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गंगापुर सिटी क्रिएटिव इंस्पायर अवार्ड 2020 समारोह में मंगलवार को श्री गिरिराज प्रसाद शशि देवी फाउंडेशन की ओर से संचालित क्रिएटिव गर्ल्स कॉलेज में शानदार प्रदर्शन कर कोटा युनिवर्सिटी में टॉपर रहकर व जिले में टॉपर रहकर क्रिएटिव गर्ल्स कॉलेज का नाम रोशन करने वाली व अन्य प्रतिभाशाली छात्राओं और उनके अभिभावकों को माला पहनाकर अभिनंदन किया गया और उन्हें क्रिएटिव इंस्पायर अवार्ड 2020 का सम्मान प्रदान किया गया। क्रिएटिव ग्रुप ऑफ एज्युकेशन के प्रशासक डॉ. दीपक राज ने क्रिएटिव गर्ल्स कॉलेज की स्थापना के विजन और मिशन पर चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि गंगापुर सिटी और इसके आसपास के क्षेत्र की छात्राओं को उच्च शिक्षा के लिए जयपुर, कोटा व दिल्ली की तरह आधुनिक सुविधाओं से युक्त महाविद्यालय और सुरक्षित वातावरण उपलब्ध कराने के लिए इस महाविद्यालय की स्थापना की गयी है। उन्होंने कहा कि स्थापना के प्रथम वर्ष में ही इस महाविद्यालय की छात्रा तनवी जांगिड़ ने साइंस संकाय में कोटा युनिवर्सिटी में टॉपर रहकर व छात्रा आयुषि गोयल ने कॉमर्स संकाय में व छात्रा प्रियांशी धाकड़ ने कला संकाय में जिले में टॉपर रहकर यह सिद्ध कर दिया है कि क्रिएटिव गर्ल्स कॉलेज भी वनस्थली विद्यापीठ की तरह राजस्थान का श्रेष्ठतम कॉलेज बनने की दिशा में तेजी से आगे बढ़ रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस कॉलेज में शिक्षा प्राप्त कर रहीं छात्राएं शीघ्र ही कॉलेज के विजन अब बिटिया बनेगी अफसर को पूरा करते हुए उच्च पदों पर कार्य करते हुए अपने व अपने परिवार के सपनों को पूरा करेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले समय में इस कॉलेज में पीजी व बीएससी-बीएड आदि पाठयक्रमों का भी संचालन करने की योजना है। क्रिएटिव इंस्पायर अवार्ड 2020 समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि जिला सहायक अभियोजन अधिकारी मंजुलता दुबे रहीं। समारोह की अध्यक्षता भानु कुमार सिंघल एडवोकेट ने की। इस अवसर पर राजकीय महाविद्यालय गंगापुरसिटी के प्रोफेसर डॉ. रामकेश आदिवासी, प्रोफेसर डॉ. रवि बाला गोयल, सीए हेमंत गुप्ता, सीए रामवतार गुप्ता, खंडेलवाल समाज के अध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र खंडेलवाल, क्रिएटिव पब्लिक स्कूल के प्रशासनिक निदेशक महेन्द्र शर्मा, क्रिएटिव गर्ल्स कॉलेज में वाणिज्य संकाय के डायरेक्टर और डीन डॉ. एसआर गुप्ता सहित अन्य अतिथियों ने अपने सम्बोधन में क्रिएटिव गर्ल्स कॉलेज प्रशासन और उनकी पूरी टीम की सराहना करते हुए सम्मान पाने वाली छात्राओं और उनके माता-पिता को बधाई देते हुए छात्राओं को उनके उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी। क्रिएटिव ग्रुप ऑफ एज्युकेशन के प्रबन्ध निदेशक गौरवराज अग्रवाल ने सभी अतिथियों को स्मृति चिह्न प्रदान करते हुए सभी का आभार व्यक्त किया। क्रिएटिव गर्ल्स कॉलेज में कॉर्डिनेटर पूनम पाराशर ने इस अवसर पर कॉलेज की और से आयोजित विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों और व्यवस्थाओं पर प्रजेंटेशन प्रस्तुत किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें