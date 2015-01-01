पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बाजारों में रौनक:दीपावली की खरीदारी से बाजारों में रौनक, ग्राहकों को आकर्षित करने के लिए रोशनी से जगमगाए मार्केट

सवाई माधोपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चौथ का बरवाड़ा कोई 19 संक्रमण के चलते पिछले 7 माह से बाजार में छाया सन्नाटा अब दूर होने लगा है। दीपावली के सबसे बड़े त्यौहार पर बाजारों में रौनक दिखाई देने लगी है तथा कई महीनों बाद लोगों की भीड़ देखकर दुकानदार भी उत्साहित है। हालांकि अभी कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा पूरी तरह से दूर नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन बाजारों में रौनक होने से बेरोजगारी कम होने लगी है।बाजारों में पिछले कई महीनों बाद दीपावली पर रौनक देखने को मिल रही है। सोमवार को हाट बाजार होने के कारण बाजारों में भीड़ रही तथा जमकर खरीदारी हुई। हुई। हालांकि इस बार कोविड-19 का दौर चलने तथा उड़द की फसल खराब होने के कारण पिछले साल की अपेक्षा खरीदारी कम हो रही है लेकिन फिर भी जिस दौर के बाद खरीदारी शुरू हुई है। कस्बे के मुख्य बाजार दीपावली के अवसर पर सजने लगे हैं तथा सा सजावट तथा तथा अन्य प्रकार की दुकानों पर लोगों की लगातार रौनक देखी जा रही है। ग्राम पंचायत प्रशासन द्वारा दुकानों को लगाने की व्यवस्था की गई है तथा रोशनी के प्रबंध भी किए जा रहे हैं।भीड़ के कारण जाम की स्थितिखिरनी | दीपावली के पर्व को देखते हुए इन दिनों कस्बे के बाजार में स्थानीय सहित आसपास के गांवों के लोगों की खरीदारी के लिए भीड़ हो रही है। अपने घरों को सजाने के लिए लोग सभी तरह के सामान की खरीदारी कर रहे हैं, जिससे बाजार में दिनभर भीड़ रहती है। वहीं दुपहिया वाहन चालक बाजार में बेतरतीब से वाहनों को खड़ा करने से दूसरे वाहनों एवं राहगीरों का निकलना मुश्किल हो जाता है। कई दुकानदारों द्वारा बाजार में दोनों तरफ ठेले लगाने से बाजार को भी सिकुड़ा दिया है, जिससे भी लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें