बीएलओ शिक्षकों का प्रदर्शन:वन नेशन वन राशन कार्य में लगाई ड्यूटी निरस्त करने की मांग, कलेक्ट्रेट पर बीएलओ शिक्षकों का प्रदर्शन

सवाई माधोपुरएक घंटा पहले
जिले में राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के तहत बीएलओ शिक्षकों की आधार सीडिंग में ड्यूटी लगाने के विरोध में गुरुवार को बीएलओ शिक्षकों ने कलेक्ट्रेट के समक्ष जोरदार प्रदर्शन कर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। साथ ही वन नेशन वन राशन कार्य से ड्यूटी निरस्त करने की मांग की।बीएलओ शिक्षकों ने ज्ञापन में बताया कि बीएलओ शिक्षकों को निर्वाचन कार्य के अतिरिक्त गैर शैक्षणिक कार्यों में लगाया जा रहा है। बीएलओ शिक्षकों की ड्यूटी वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड आधार सीडिंग में लगाई गई है। यह कार्य पूर्ण रूप से गैर शैक्षणिक कार्य है। राशन कार्ड आधार सीडिंग कार्य में ड्यूटी लगाई जाने से बीएलओ शिक्षकों में रोष व्याप्त है। उन्होंने बताया कि बीएलओ शिक्षक सिर्फ निर्वाचन सम्बन्धी कार्य ही करेंगे। प्रशासन द्वारा बीएलओ शिक्षकों पर तमाम तरह के कार्य लाद दिए जाते है और जबरन उनसे गैर शैक्षणिक कार्य कराया जाता है। ऐसे में अब बीएलओ शिक्षक किसी भी सूरत में राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के तहत आधार सीडिंग का कार्य नही करेंगे। शिक्षकों से गैर शैक्षणिक कार्य नहीं कराए जाने के आदेश 5 जून 2020 को मुख्य सचिव राजस्थान सरकार ने जारी किए थे। इसके बावजूद बीएलओ शिक्षकों की वन नेशन वन राशन कार्य से ड्यूटी निरस्त नहीं की जा रही है। यदि ऐसा नहीं किया गया तो बीएलओ शिक्षक आधार सीडिंग कार्य का बहिष्कार करेंगे। आगामी रणनीति को लेकर सभी शिक्षक संघों की बैठक 31 अक्टूबर को महावीर पार्क में दोपहर दो बजे आयोजित होगी। ज्ञापन देने वालों में कमलेश गुर्जर पीटीआई, जाकिर खान, हरिशंकर, अनिल, राजेन्द्र, राकेश मीना आदि शिक्षक संघों के पदाधिकारी शामिल रहे।

