चुनाव व प्रत्याशी चयन पर चर्चा:भाजपा बजरिया मंडल की बैठक में नप चुनाव व प्रत्याशी चयन पर चर्चा

सवाई माधोपुर15 मिनट पहले
भाजपा बजरिया मंडल की बैठक बजरिया स्थित अग्रसेन धर्मशाला में गुरुवार को दोपहर 2 बजे आयोजित की गई। इसमें मुख्य वक्ता के रूप में जयपुर नगर निगम के पूर्व महापौर, सांगानेर से भाजपा विधायक तथा सवाई माधोपुर नगर परिषद चुनाव प्रभारी अशोक लाहोटी रहे। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. भरत लाल मथुरिया की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित इस बैठक में नगरपरिषद चुनाव तथा प्रत्याशी चयन को लेकर चर्चा की गई। बैठक में भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. भरत मथुरिया सहित अनेक वक्ताओं ने सभी भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को ईमानदारी पूर्वक प्रत्याशी चयन का भरोसा जताया तथा सभी से पार्टी प्रत्याशी का पूरा समर्थन कर जुट जाने की अपील की। चुनाव प्रभारी अशोक लाहोटी ने मंडल अध्यक्ष, प्रत्याशी सर्वे टीम, चुनाव संयोजक, जिलाध्यक्ष सहित भाजपा जिला संगठन पर भरोसा रख सही प्रत्याशी चयन में स्वयं भी निगरानी रखने व खुले मन से कार्यकर्त्ता को व्यक्तिगत तौर पर मिलकर अपनी बात रखने को आमंत्रित किया। साथ ही कड़ी मेहनत व निष्पक्षता के साथ प्रत्याशी चयन के बावजूद भी मनुष्य स्वभाव में भूल हो तो भी सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को कमल के फूल को ही प्रत्याशी मानकर जीत दर्ज करा भाजपा का ही बोर्ड भारी बहुमत से बनाने की प्रेरणा दी।

