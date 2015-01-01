पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिले में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद:गुर्जर आंदोलन की वजह से जिले में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने से बढ़ी मुश्किलें, कलेक्टर से मिले लोग

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
गुर्जर आंदोलन को लेकर कानून व्यवस्था को देखते हुए जिले में प्रशासन की ओर से इंटरनेट की सेवाएं बंद रखी गई है। पिछले करीब दस दिनों से भी अधिक समय से पूरे सवाई माधोपुर जिले में इंटरनेट बंद रहने से कई लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इस संबंध में अब प्रशासन को ज्ञापन देने का सिलसिला भी शुरू हो गया है। सोमवार को ऑल इंडिया स्टूडेंट्स फैडरेशन की जिला शाखा की ओर से इंटरनेट बहाली की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन दिया गया था। अब मंगलवार को शहर की आमजनता की ओर से कलेक्टर को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा गया है। इस ज्ञापन के माध्यम से उन्होंने कलेक्टर को इंटरनेट बंद होने से लोगों को हो रही परेशानी के बारे में अवगत कराते हुए जिले में फिर से इंटरनेट की सेवाएं शीघ्र शुरू करने की मांग की है।छात्रनेता दिनेश मीणा, अमन चौधरी, प्रमोद जैन, गणेश सैनी, गौरव चौधरी, विष्णु जाट, मनोज, हर्ष आदि ने कलेक्टर को बताया कि जिले में प्रशासन ने 30 अक्टूबर से इंटरनेट की सेवाएं बंद कर रखी है। इससे विद्यार्थियों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई बाधित तो हो ही रही है, साथ ही लोगों के सभी तरह के ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन (लेन-देन) भी बंद हो गए हैं। इंटरनेट बंद होने से कई व्यापारियों को लगातार नुकसान भी उठाना पड़ रहा है। कई ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों द्वारा शुरू की गई ऑनलाइन सेल का लाभ भी शहर के लोग उठा नहीं पा रहे हैं। ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन नहीं होने से भारतीय मुद्रा का लेन-देन बढ़ गया है, जिससे कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा भी बना हुआ है। उन्होंने बताया कि सवाई माधोपुर से करीब 12 किलोमीटर दूरी पर टोंक जिले की सीमा प्रारंभ होते ही इंटरनेट चालू हो जाता है, जबकि सवाई माधोपुर जिले में गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के दौरान कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के नाम पर इंटरनेट की सेवाएं बंद कर रखी है। उन्होंने कलेक्टर को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपकर ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करने वाले विद्यार्थियों और व्यापारियों की समस्याओं को देखते हुए जिले में शीघ्र इंटरनेट चालू करवाने की मांग की है।

