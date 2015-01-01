पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेयजल संकट:शहर में पेयजल संकट, लोग परेशान

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
शहरी क्षेत्र में पुरानी अनाज मंडी छतरी बाजार, नीम चौकी, डूंगरपाड़ा, न्यू मार्केट, खत्री कारखाने वाली गली, मिश्र मोहल्ला आदि के लोग पेयजल समस्या से त्रस्त है। समस्या के निराकरण को लेकर लोगों ने कई बार जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारियों को लिखित व मौखिक रूप से शिकायत की, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।शहर के लोगों ने बताया कि कई महिनों से पुरानी अनाज मंडी छतरी बाजार, नीम चौकी, डूंगरपाड़ा, न्यू मार्केट, खत्री कारखाने वाली गली, मिश्र मोहल्ला सहित विभिन्न मोहल्लों में पेयजल समस्या व्याप्त है। नलों से मात्र दस मिनट ही पानी आता है। इससे घरों की पूर्ति नहीं हो पा रही है। लोगों को अन्य स्रोतों से पानी लाना पड़ रहा है। इस बारे में कई बार जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को अवगत कराया गया, लेकिन पेयजल समस्या का निस्तारण नहीं हुआ।

