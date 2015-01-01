पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झोलाछाप चिकित्सक:कार्रवाई के लिए ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर व पुलिस तैयार, अब चिकित्सा विभाग का इंतजार

मित्रपुरा2 घंटे पहले
चिकित्सा विभाग में आपसी सामंजस्य की कमी के कारण मरीजों के स्वास्थ्य के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहे झोलाछाप चिकित्सकों पर कार्रवाई नहीं हो पा रही है। गौरतलब है कि कोरोना के बाद जैसे ही अनलॉक शुरू हुआ उसके साथ ही झोलाछापों ने मरीजों का इलाज करना शुरू कर दिया।

अनलॉक के साथ ही भास्कर ने मिशन झोलाछाप जारी रखा जिसमे झोलाछापों द्वारा मरीजों के स्वास्थ्य के साथ हो रहे खिलवाड़ से लेकर अधिकारियों में आपसी सामंजस्य की कमी और कार्रवाई में चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारियों की मांग को लेकर खबर प्रकाशित की थी, लेकिन विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों की मंशा झोलाछापों पर कार्रवाई की है ही नहीं, विभाग केवल साल भर में एक दो झोलाछापों पर कार्रवाई करके इतिश्री कर लेता है और इनकी संख्या में तेजी से बढ़ोतरी होती रहती है।
झोलाछाप पर कार्रवाई के लिए चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बदले नियम
चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारी झोलाछापों पर कार्रवाई करने से बचने के लिए नये नये नियम और पेतरे आजमा रहे हैं। पूर्व में कार्रवाई के लिए चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारियों ने कार्रवाई की भनक लगने के साथ भागने, टीम तैयार करने, बीसीएमओ साथ रहने और ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर व पुलिस जाब्ते की मांग की थी, लेकिन अब चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारियों द्वारा की जाने वाली कार्रवाई के समय पुलिस जाब्ता और ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर साथ में रहेंगे।

मुझे कभी किसी चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारी ने कार्रवाई के लिए न तो कोई लिखित में भेजा और न ही दूरभाष पर जानकारी दी गई। जिले में कही से भी झोलाछाप चिकित्सकों पर कार्रवाई के लिए सूचना आएगी, एक घण्टे के अंदर हमारे विभाग से मौके पर अधिकारी पहुंच जायेंगे।
-अजय संबल, सहायक औषधी नियंत्रक अधिकारी
बोंली ओर मलारना डूंगर क्षेत्र में चिकित्सा विभाग कही पर भी अगर झोलाछाप चिकित्सकों पर कार्रवाई करता है तो पुलिस जाब्ता हमेशा तैयार रहेगा।
- राकेश राजोरा, ग्रामीण पुलिस उपाधीक्षक

