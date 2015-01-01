पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना के कारण छाई मंदी:दीपावली की खरीदारी से ग्राहकों का मेला, चमका बाजार

सवाई माधोपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना के कारण छाई मंदी पर लगा ब्रेक... होली के बाद पहली बार नजर आया त्योहार मनाने का उत्साह, व्यापारियों में भी खुशी

कोरोना के कारण मार्च से ही लॉकडाउन और फिर अनलॉक प्रतिबंध के चलते पटरी से उतरे बाजार को दिवाली की ग्राहकी से रोशनी की उम्मीद है। अब बाजारों में रौनक लौटने से दुकानदारों को लगता है कि लक्ष्मी उनके बिजनेस पर ग्राहक के टोटे से लगा लॉकडाउन अनलॉक कर देगी। उम्मीद के पीछे कुछ वजह भी है, लोग अब घरों से बाहर निकल रहे हैं और बेखौफ होकर खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। कई महीनों से केवल खाद्य सामग्री की ही लोग खरीदारी कर रहे थे। लोग त्योहार मनाना तक भूल चुके थे, लेकिन दीपावली की खरीदारी से अब इस पर ब्रेक लगा है।कोरोना काल के कारण होली के बाद से ही उत्साह के रूप में अभी तक कोई उत्सव-त्योहार नहीं मनाया, लेकिन दीपावली का पर्व उत्साह के साथ मनाने की होड़ चल पड़ी है, जिससे कारोबार चलने लगे हैं। लॉकडाउन के दौरान बाजारों में व्यापार न के बराबर हुआ। अब नवम्बर और दिसम्बर के सीजन में काफी शादियां होंगी।कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते लंबे समय तक लगे लॉकडाउन के बाद खरीदारी सहित कई चीजों पर रोक लग गई थी। लोग खरीदारी करने से बचे रहे थे, केवल खाद्य सामग्री की ही खरीदारी कर रहे थे। अब लोग अन्य जरूरत के सामान की भी खरीदारी करते नजर आ रहे हैं। चाइनीज सामान से दूरीदिवाली से पहले खरीदारी के कई शुभ-मुहूर्त आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में लोग दिवाली की खरीदारी के साथ शादी की खरीदारी भी दीपावली पर ही कर रहे हैं। इस बार ज्यादातर दुकानदारों ने चाइनीज सामान से दूरी बना रखी है। हालांकि पटाखे वाले जरूर इस बार प्रतिबंध से निराश हैं। कई छोटे-बड़े दुकानदार पटाखों की बिक्री से दो-तीन महीने का खर्च निकाल लेते थे।मोबाइल खरीद के लिए एडवांस बुकिंगमोबाइल विक्रेताओं का कहना है कि मोबाइल का बिजनेस अच्छा रहने वाला है, कई लोगों ने धनतेरस पर मोबाइल खरीद के लिए एडवांस बुकिंग कराई है।

गत वर्ष 4500 बाइक्स की हुई थी बिक्री, इस साल 5500 की बिक्री होने का अनुमान

ऑटोमोबाइल से जुड़े व्यवसायी संदीप अग्रवाल का कहना है कि इस बार दीपावली पर उम्मीद है कि बाइक पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस साल अच्छी बिकेगी। पिछले सालों के मुकाबले लगभग 10 से 15 प्रतिशत बिक्री में ग्रोथ की उम्मीद है। गत वर्ष सवाईमाधोपुर-करौली जिले में 4500 बाइक की बिक्री हुई थी। इस बार 5500 बाइक्स की बिक्री होने का अनुमान है। लोगों ने अभी से ही बाइक्स बुकिंग करवाना शुरू कर दिया है। ऑटोमोबाइल व्यापार से जुड़े श्री कृपा हुंडई शोरूम के संदीप परनामी ने बताया कि पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस बार कारों की अच्छी बिक्री है। इस साल 30 प्रतिशत की कार बिक्री की ग्रोथ है। सर्राफा व्यवसायी सुनील झण्डेवाला कहते हैं कि दीपावली के लिए बाजार पूरी तरह तैयार हैं, लेकिन महंगाई के कारण ग्राहकी की उम्मीद कम है। पिछले साल की अपेक्षा सोने के दामों में 18 हजार प्रति ग्राम तक की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। वहीं चांदी में 25 हजार प्रति किलो की वृद्धि हुई है। चांदी का 10 ग्राम का सिक्का पिछले साल 450 रुपए में मिल रहा था। इस बार 650 रुपए में मिल रहा है। धनतेरस और दीपावली पर सोना-चांदी खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है।

