मौसम अलर्ट:तापमान में गिरावट, दिनभर सर्द हवाओं ने ठिठुराया; शहर में सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ गर्म कपड़ों की मांग बढ़ गई है

सवाई माधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

दिसंबर माह आधा बीतने के साथ ही सर्दी अब परवान पर है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से तापमान में गिरावट आने से ठिठुरन बढ़ गई है। बुधवार को दिनभर सर्द हवाओं के चलने से लोग ठिठुरते नजर आए।

सर्दी से बचने के लिए लोग गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे रहे। जरूरी काम से घर से बाहर निकलने वाले दुपहिया वाहन चालक गर्म कपड़ों के साथ ही शॉल व कंबल ओढ़कर निकले। सर्दी के चलते जहां सुबह जल्दी सड़कों पर वाहनों की आवाजाही कम रही वहीं शाम को भी मुख्य चौराहे पर कम ही चहल-पहल नजर आई। शहर में सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ गर्म कपड़ों की मांग बढ़ गई है। बाजारों में गर्म कपड़ों की दुकानों पर भीड़ देखी जा रही है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से भी बडी संख्या में लोग यहां पहुंचकर खरीदारी कर रहे है। बजरिया मुख्य बाजार सहित फुटपाथों पर लगी दुकानों अच्छी भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है। यहां देर शाम तक महिला-पुरुष ऊनी वस्त्रों की खरीदारी कर रहे है। इसके साथ ही खान पान में भी लोगों ने बदलाव किया है। गर्म पेय पदार्थों के साथ ही गजक की मांग भी बढ़ी है। तेलीय सामग्री का अधिक प्रयोग भोजन में किया जा रहा है। दिसंबर माह आधा बीत चुका है। इसके चलते अब सर्दी परवान पर है। सुबह-शाम शीत लहर चलने से ठंड कंपकपी छुड़ा रही है। सर्दी के असर से शाम को दुपहिया वाहनों की संख्या में कमी आई है। लोग सर्दी से बचाव के लिए हर जतन कर रहे हैं। महिलाएं और पुरुष गर्म कपड़ों से लदे हुए देखे जा सकते हैं। दिन के समय गर्म कपडे पहने नजर आ रहे हैं। साथ ही इनकी बिक्री में भी इजाफा हो गया है।

इस कारण बढ़ी सर्दी
सर्दी बढऩे का कारण पहाडों से कोहरा साफ होना है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि पिछले दिनों हिमालय पर बर्फबारी हुई थी। इसके बाद बादल छाए थे। इस कारण गर्मी में इजाफा हो गया। अब वहां कोहरा और बादल साफ हो गए। इस कारण मैदानी भागों में सर्दी बढ़ रही है। यहां पिछले चार दिनों से आसमान में बादल छाए रहने व सर्द हवा चलने से सर्दी बढ गई है।

