तापमान में गिरावट:तापमान में गिरावट आने से फसलों को होगा फायदा, अब रुकी हुई ग्रोथ में वृद्धि होगी

सवाई माधोपुर2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गत दिवस पश्चिमी हवाएं सक्रिय होने से मौसम में ठंडक बढ़ गई है। इसके चलते पिछले एक सप्ताह की तुलना में शनिवार को भी अधिकतम तापमान में 5.1 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। कृषि विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार तापमान में गिरावट आने से अब फसलों की रुकी हुई ग्रोथ में वापस वृद्धि होगी। मौसम विभाग के पर्यवेक्षक बजरंग लाल जाट के अनुसार शनिवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 16.0 डिग्री व अधिकतम 24.6 डिग्री रहा।जानकारी के अनुसार पिछले करीब एक सप्ताह से दिन के तापमान में वृद्धि होने से फसलों की नमी सूख रही थी। इसको लेकर किसान चिंतित थे। हालांकि रात के तापमान में ज्यादा परिवर्तन नहीं हुआ। लेकिन पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते मौसम में हुए परिवर्तन के बाद गत दिवस आसमान में बादल छाने व हल्की बूंदाबांदी होने से मौसम में सर्दी बढ़ गई। इससे तापमान में गिरावट आई है।कृषि विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार तापमान में गिरावट आने से फसलों को फायदा होगा। आसमान में बादल छाए रहने का सिलसिला शनिवार को भी जारी रहा। शनिवार को सुबह करीब 10 बजे तक आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। इसके बाद सूर्यदेव ने अपना प्रकाश फैलाया। जिससे लोगों को सर्दी से थोड़ी राहत मिली। हालांकि सूर्यदेव ज्यादा देर तक अपना प्रकाश नहीं फैला पाए। बीच-बीच में बादलों की आवाजाही से सूर्यदेव व बादलों के बीच दिनभर लुकाछिपी का खेल चलता रहा। दोपहर तीन बजे बाद सूर्यदेव का तेज कम होने से मौसम में फिर से ठंडक हो गई।दिन के तापमानमें आई गिरावट पिछले दिनों की अपेक्षा शनिवार को दिन के तापमान में 5.1 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। पिछले एक सप्ताह के तापमान पर नजर डाले तो 6 दिसंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 14.5 व अधिकतम 29.7 डिग्री था। 7 दिसंबर को न्यूनतम व अधिकतम तापमान में थोड़ी गिरावट आई। 7 को न्यूनतम तापमान 13.6 डिग्री व अधिकतम 29.3 डिग्री रहा। 8 दिसंबर को न्यूनतम 14 व अधिकतम 29 डिग्री, 9 को न्यूनतम 14.6 व अधिकतम 28.8 डिग्री, 10 दिसंबर को न्यूनतम 14.5 व अधिकतम 28.7 डिग्री था, जो 11 दिसंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 28.7 डिग्री से गिरकर 23 डिग्री रह गया, न्यूनतम तापमान 14.5 से बढकर 15 डिग्री हो गया। इसी प्रकार 12 दिसंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री व अधिकतम 24.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।खेतों में नमी आने से फसलों को होगा फायदा कृषि विस्तार उप निदेश कपी.एल. मीना के अनुसार तापमान में कमी आने से सभी फसलों को फायदा होगा।इसमें खासतौर से गेहूं, चना, सरसों आदि के उत्पादन में वृद्धिहोगी। तापमान में गिरावट आने से ओस गिरेगी, इससे खेतों में नमी बढ़ने के कारण फसलों की ग्रोथ बढ़ेगी व उत्पादन में भी वृद्धि होगी। जिले में इस बार अधिकांश किसानों का रुझान सरसों की बोआई पर ज्यादा रहा है। जिले में करीब 1 लाख 28 हजार हेक्टेयर में सरसों व 64 हजार हेक्टेयर में चने की फसल है।

