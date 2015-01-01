पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जैविक खेती में कमा रहे मुनाफा:किसान अब रासायनिक खेती से ज्यादा जैविक खेती में कमा रहे मुनाफा

सवाई माधोपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • रसायनिक उर्वरकों का प्रयोग करने से शुद्ध अनाज और सब्जियां नहीं मिल पाती

मित्रपुरा कृषि क्षेत्र में पहले की अपेक्षा अब धीरे-धीरे बदलाव देखने को मिल रहे है । अब किसान रसायनिक खेती को छोड़ जैविक खेती करके अच्छा मुनाफा कमा रहे हैं। किसान अधिक उत्पादन पाने के लिए अधिक से अधिक रसायन उर्वरकों का उपयोग करते हैं। वहीं कुछ किसान जैविक तरीके से खेती कर अपनी नई पहचान बना रहे हैं।जयपुर जिले से आकर मित्रपुरा कस्बे के नजदीकी थनेरा गाँव में एक सेवानिवृत आरएसएस अधिकारी अश्विनी शर्मा ने 25 बीघा में फार्म हाउस बना कर जैविक खेती करते हैं। जिसमें गोभी, टमाटर, बैंगन, भिंडी, मेथी, गाजर, प्याज, करेला, लौकी, जैसी सब्जियों की खेती और बाकी में धान, गेहूं, मक्का, मूंग, ज्वार, बाजरा उगाते हैं। जैविक खेती की पूरी मॉनिटरिंग कृषि पर्यवेक्षक महेश शर्मा कर रहे है। अश्विनी शर्मा जैविक खेती करने से पहले पंचायती राज के पूर्व मंत्री राजेन्द्र राठौड़ के सहायक रह चुके है ।डेढ़ गुणा कीमत मिलेगीअश्विनी शर्मा ने बताया की रसायनिक उर्वरकों का प्रयोग करने से शुद्ध अनाज और सब्जियां नहीं मिल पाती थी। जिससे शरीर में कई तरह की बीमारियां जन्म ले लेती है । इसलिए सेवानिवृति के बाद से ही जैविक खेती करने की ठानी थी । सब्जियों के लिए और खाद्य सामग्री के लिए खाद और कीटनाशक देशी गाय के गोबर से खुद तैयार करते हैं। जैविक खेती में पहले तो उत्पादन कम हुआ, पर अब अच्छा उत्पादन भी हो रहा है। अश्विनी शर्मा के पास अलग अलग नस्ल की गाये हैं जिनके गोबर व गोमूत्र से कीटनाशक,जैविक खाद बनाते हैं। वे बताते हैं कि शून्य बजट प्राकृतिक खेती करते हैं जिसमें जीवामृत, घना मृत जैसे जैविक उर्वरक गाय के गोबर और गोमूत्र से बनती है। इसमें अलग से कोई खर्च नहीं करना पड़ता है।जैविक खेती से फायदा पौध वृद्धि के लिए आवश्यक पोषक तत्वों जैसे नाइट्रोजन,फास्फोरस,पोटाश के अलावे काफी मात्रा में गौण पोषक तत्वों की पूर्ति जैविक खादों से होती है । इन खादों के प्रयोग से पोषक तत्व पौधों को काफी समय तक मिलता है। इन खादों के प्रयोग से दूसरे फसल को भी लाभ मिलता है। रासायनिक खाद के मुकाबले जैविक खाद सस्ते, टिकाऊ तथा बनाने में आसान होते हैं जैविक खाद पौधों की वृद्धि के लिए आवश्यक खनिज पदार्थ प्रदान कराते हैं। जिससे पौधे स्वस्थ होते हैं और उत्पादन में वृद्धि होती है । जैविक खाद सड़ने पर कार्बनिक अम्ल देती है जो भूमि के घुलनशील तत्वों को अघुलनशील अवस्था में परिवर्तित करती है। इससे सूक्ष्म पोषक तत्व की उपलब्धता बढ़ती है

