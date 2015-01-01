पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:मंडी में फसल बेचने के लिए बोली नहीं आने पर किसानों ने खुद ही भरी बोरियां

चकेरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बड़ी मेहनत करके किसान अपनी फसल को तैयार करता है और बिचौलियों से बचने के लिए कृषि उपज मंडी लेकर जाता है, लेकिन वहां पर भी किसान को फसल नहीं बिकने पर उसे बेचने के लिए फैलाई गई फसल को खुद ही बोरियों में भरनी पड़ती है, अन्यथा फसल को वापस भरने की मजदूरी चुकानी पड़ती है।

बेबस होकर किसान स्वयं अपनी फसल को वापस भरता है और दूसरे दिन दुकान पर बोली आने पर ही फसल बिकती है। किसान रामप्रसाद, मोती लाल मीणा आदि ने बताया कि गांव से फसल लेकर के आने में देरी हो जाती है। दुकानदार द्वारा बोली आने की कह कर के फसल को बाहर खोल दी जाती है और इंतजार करने के बाद भी जब बोली नहीं आती तो फसल नहीं बिक पाती। उसके बाद में मंडी नियम के अनुसार या तो किसान वापस फसल को बोरियों में भरने की मजदूरी दे या फिर खुद फसल को बोरियों में भरकर टांके लगा कर के रखें, क्योंकि रात्रि को फसल के ढेर को खुला नहीं छोड़ सकते। किसानों ने इसे अपनी मजबूरी बताया।

कृषि उपज मंडी के आढ़तियों से बात करने पर उन्होंने बताया कि ज्यादा जींस की आवक होने पर कई बार बोली नहीं आ पाती तो फसल को वापस भरने की मजदूरी लगती है, इसमें हम कुछ नहीं कर सकते। कई बार किसानों की माल नहीं बिकने पर डबल मजदूरी लग जाती है। मंडी समिति की अव्यवस्थाओं का खामियाजा किसान को भुगतना पड़ता है। इस तरह अपनी उपज को बैचते समय भी किसान नियमों के आगे बेबस है। मनोज मथुरिया, व्यापार यूनियन अध्यक्ष, कृषि मंडी समिति सवाई माधोपुर: हमने सभी दुकानदारों को लिखित में दे रखा है कि 12:00 बजे के बाद में किसान अपनी फसल को लेकर के आता है तो उसे खाली नहीं करें। देरी से आने वाले किसान अपनी फसल को खुलवा देते हैं और नहीं बिकने पर वापस बोरियों में भरने की मजदूरी लगती है। यह मजदूरी दे या किसान खुद भरें। इसमें हम कुछ नहीं कर सकते। वहीं दूसरी ओर इस बारे में कृषि मंडी सचिव एस.एस. गुप्ता से बात करने की कोशिश की, लेकिन उनसे संपर्क नहीं हो सका।

