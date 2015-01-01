पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बारिश की आशंका, किसान चिंतत, मिर्च-टमाटर व अमरूद के भाव टूटे

सवाई माधोपुर27 मिनट पहले
  • बादल छाने से पांच रुपए तक सब्जियों के भावों में गिरावट आई

छाण आमतौर पर देखा जाता है कि सर्दी के मौसम में होने वाली बारिश से किसानों को रबी की फसल में फायदा होता है, लेकिन जिन किसानों के द्वारा मिर्च, टमाटर, अमरूद आदि की फसल लगाई गई है उन किसानों के चेहरे बारिश की आशंका के चलते मायूस नजर आ रहे है। शुक्रवार सुबह से ही बादल होने के साथ ही मिर्च, टमाटर और अमरूद के भाव एकदम गिर गए। सामान्य दिनों में छाण क्षेत्र में मिर्च 30 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम तक बिक रही थी, जो बादल होने की वजह से 5 गिरकर 25 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम रह गई। इसी प्रकार टमाटर की कैरेट शुक्रवार को 480 से लेकर 550 तक बिक रही थी, लेकिन शनिवार को बादल होने के साथ ही टमाटर को लेने के लिए व्यापारी क्षेत्र में नहीं आए।इसी प्रकार क्षेत्र में अमरूद 20 से 23 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम ंके हिसाब से अपने खेतों पर ही बिक रहा था, जो बादल होने के साथ ही शनिवारको 15 से 17 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम तक आ सकता है। वहीं किसान 15रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम में भी अपने अमरुद को बेचने के लिए तैयार थे, लेकिन कम ही व्यापारी आने की वजह से कुछ ही किसानों द्वारा अमरूद की तुड़ाई की गई।एजेंटों के माध्यम से की जाती है खरीदारीछाण, अल्लापुर, सुखवास, बाढ़पुर, बहरावंडा खुर्द, सुमनपुरा, गंगानगर, बैरना, क्यारदा खुर्द, दौलतपुरा, सत्रह मील, कटार, फरिया, सोनकच्छ, बोहना, मीणा खेड़ी, नरवला आदि गांवों में व्यापारियों के द्वारा स्थानीय एजेंटों के माध्यम से अमरूद, मिर्च, टमाटर आदि की खरीदारी की जाती है। इन एजेंटों के माध्यम से खरीदकर व्यापारी राज्य एवं राज्य के बाहर की मंडियों में भेजते हैं, जिससे उन्हें अच्छा मुनाफा मिलता है। बादल होने की वजह से टमाटर और अमरूद एकदम से पकने लग जाएगा, जिससे आने वाले समय में टमाटर और अमरूद के भाव नीचे गिर जाएंगे। एकदम से ज्यादा पकने की वजह से किसानों को भारी नुकसान होगा। यदि मावठ भी आ जाती है तो किसानों का टमाटर खेतों में ही सड़ जाएगा और मिट्टी लगी होने की वजह से व्यापारियों के द्वारा खरीदा नहीं जाएगा। ऐसे में किसानों के चेहरों पर चिंता की लकीरें साफ दिखाई दे रही।किसान शंकरलाल सैनी का कहना है कि मुझे अमरूद की सौ कैरेट तोड़नी थी, लेकिन शनिवार को व्यापारियों के द्वारा अमरूद की तुड़ाई नहीं करवाई गई। ऐसे में अमरूद के खराब होने की संभावना है। यदि इस प्रकार बादल रहे तो अमरूद का भाव गिर जाएगा, जिससे क्षेत्र के किसानों को भारी नुकसान होगा।किसान बृजवासी सैनी का कहना है कि शनिवार को टमाटर खरीदने के लिए व्यापारी नहीं आए, जबकि वर्तमान समय में टमाटर ज्यादा पक रहा है। शनिवार को बादल होने की वजह से एकदम से टमाटर के ज्यादा पकने की संभावना है। ऐसे में भाव गिर गया तो हमारा भारी नुकसान होगा। बारिश आ गई तो हमारी मेहनत धूल में मिल जाएगी। बारिश आने पर पूरा टमाटर ही खराब हो जाएगा।

