कोरोना का भय:सैंपल देने में खौफ, सब्जी की दुकान छोड़ भागे लोग

सवाई माधोपुर26 मिनट पहले
  • सब्जी मंडी में चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम पहुंची, पुलिस की मदद से 54 लोगों के लिए जांच नमूने

चौथ का बरवाड़ा उपखंड मुख्यालय सहित आसपास के क्षेत्र में एक बार फिर से फिर से कोरोना संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। जिसे लेकर चिकित्सा विभाग परेशान है, लेकिन लोगों द्वारा सैंपल नहीं दिए जाने से समस्या और बढ़ रही है। जिस मोहल्ले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिल रहा है।वहां जब चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम सैंपल के लिए जा रही है तो लोगों द्वारा सैंपल नहीं दिए जा रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को सब्जी मंडी में चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम पहुंची तो दुकानदार सब्जी छोड़कर भाग गए। बाद में पुलिस की मदद से 54 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। उपखंड मुख्यालय पर पिछले 15 दिनों से लगातार कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण पर लगाम लगाने के लिए सबसे जरूरी सोशल डिस्टेंस तथा रेंडम सेंपलिंग है। वही इन दोनों चीजों का नहीं होना पूरे क्षेत्र के लिए परेशानी खड़ा कर रहा है। उपखंड मुख्यालय पर गुरुवार को फिर से 3 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। इससे पहले भी लगातार संक्रमण के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। हाल ही में एक युवक की मौत भी कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते हो गई है।

नहीं दे रहे सैंपलिंग, आउटडोर कमचिकित्सा विभाग के सामने अब एक नई समस्या पैदा हो गई है। जो लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए जा रहे हैं। उनके संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों कि जब चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम सैंपलिंग के लिए जा रही है तो वहां सैंपल नहीं दिए जा रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम जब सब्जी मंडी में पहुंची तो टीम को आता देखकर अधिकतर लोग भागने लगे। बाद में पुलिस की मदद से सैंपलिंग ली गई। चिकित्सा विभाग में कलेक्टर राजेंद्र किशन के सामने भी समस्या रखी है। जहां आउटडोर इन दिनों 400 के करीब इन दिनों 400 के करीब रहता था। वहां सौ से डेढ़ सौ के करीब आ गया है।

