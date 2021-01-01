पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युवक की हत्या:पहले बोतल से सिर फोड़ा, फिर ट्रैक्टर चढ़ाकर मार डाला

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • बनास नदी में रात को शराब पार्टी के दौरान युवक की हत्या

मलारना स्टेशन श्यामोली गांव की रागल ढाणी व काटड़ा ढाणी के बीच बनास नदी क्षेत्र में सोमवार शाम को एक युवक की हत्या करने का मामला सामने आया है। हत्या की सूचना मिलने पर मलारना स्टेशन चौकी पुलिस का जाब्ता मौके पर पहुंचा तथा युवक को शव को अपने कब्जे में लिया। रात हो जाने के कारण शव का पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हो सका और शव को सामान्य चिकित्सालय की मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया। वहीं देर शाम तक इस संबंध में कोई एफआईआर भी दर्ज नहीं हुई थी।जानकारी के अनुसार सतसिंह मीणा (28) पुत्र मीठालाल मीणा निवासी सांकड़ा दोपहर करीब 10 बजे निजी कार्य से मलारना स्टेशन गया था। इस दौरान मलारना स्टेशन में कुछ युवक उसे अपने साथ श्यामोली गांव की रागल ढाणी व काटड़ा ढाणी के बीच बनास नदी में ले गए, जहां पर पहले से ही शराब पार्टी चल रही थी तथा कई सारे लोग मौजूद थे। इस दौरान अचानक से किसी बात को लेकर उनमें कहासुनी हो गई और उनमें से किसी एक ने शराब की बोतल सतसिंह के सिर पर फोड़ दी, जिससे उसका सिर फट गया तथा खून बहने लगा। इसके बाद उसके साथ मारपीट भी की गई तथा ट्रैक्टर उसके ऊपर चढ़ाकर दो-तीन बार आगे-पीछा किया, जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मृत्यु हो गई। घटना के बाद सभी लोग वहां से फरार हो गए। वहां पास ही एक लड़के ने युवक के साथ हो रही मारपीट को देखा तो उसने तुरंत ही श्यामोली गांव में आकर इसकी सूचना दी। सूचना पर लोग मौके पर पहुंचे तो सतसिंह मीणा का शव वहां पड़ा हुआ था। चौकी प्रभारी भरतलाल गुर्जर मय जाब्ते के मौके पर पहुंचे तथा शव को अपने कब्जे में लिया।

साथ ही वहां मौजूद लोगों से घटना के संबंध में जानकारी ली।

चल रही थी दारू पार्टी, पानी की कई बोतलें मिली: मौके पर पहुंचे मलारना स्टेशन चौकी प्रभारी गुर्जर ने बताया कि फोन पर सूचना मिली कि बनास नदी क्षेत्र में युवक की हत्या हो गई है। सूचना पर मय जाब्ते के मौके पर पहुंचे। वहां पहुंचने पर युवक का शव पड़ा हुआ था। साथ ही पानी की कई बोतलें भी वहां पड़ी हुई थी। उन्होंने बताया कि मौके की स्थिति को देखकर लग रहा था कि यहां पर कई सारे लोग मौजूद थे और दारू पार्टी चल रही थी। मौके पर युवक के शव और पानी व शराब की खोली बोतलों के अलावा कुछ नहीं था। घटना के बाद सभी युवक वहां से फरार हो गए।हाड़ौती के ग्रामीणों ने एक को पकड़कर किया पुलिस के सुपुर्द: बनास नदी क्षेत्र में युवक की हत्या की खबर पूरे क्षेत्र में आग की तरह फैल गई और इसकी जानकारी मृतक युवक के ससुराल हाडौती तक पहुंच गई। इसके बाद हाड़ौती गांव के लोगों ने एक युवक को संदेह के आधार पर पकड़ लिया तथा इस बारे में मलारना स्टेशन चौकी पुलिस को सूचित किया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने हाडौती जाकर ग्रामीणों द्वारा पकड़े गए युवक को अपने साथ लेकर थाने पर आ गई और उससे पूछताछ की गई।आज होगा पोस्टमार्टम: घटना के बाद पुलिस की मौजूदगी में मृतक के शव को सामान्य चिकित्सालय सवाई माधोपुर लाया गया। रात हो जाने के कारण मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हो सका और शव को जिला अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखा गया। मंगलवार को मेडिकल बोर्ड के द्वारा मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया जाएगा। वहीं दूसरी ओर सोमवार को देर शाम तक समाचार लिखे जाने तक इस संबंध में थाने में कोई मामला दर्ज नहीं हुआ।भरतलाल गुर्जर, चौकी प्रभारी, मलारना स्टेशन: श्यामोली गांव के पास बनास नदी क्षेत्र में एक युवक की हत्या का मामला सामने आया है। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंचने पर वहां युवक का शव पड़ा हुआ था। साथ ही वहां कई सारी पानी की और शराब की बोतलें भी पड़ी हुई थी। पूछताछ के लिए एक युवक को पकड़ा है। अभी इस बारे में कोई एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं हुई है।

