मतदान फिर किया कन्यादान:पहले मतदान फिर किया कन्यादान

सवाई माधोपुर27 मिनट पहले
गंगापुर सिटी नगर परिषद के चुनाव के शुक्रवार को संपन्न हुए मतदान में फेरे लेने से पूर्व युवती ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कियाl गंगापुर सिटी के वार्ड संख्या 34 में ओमप्रकाश धर्म कांटा की पुत्री अदिति गर्ग ने शादी के फेरे लेने से पूर्व दिन में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया अपने पिता के साथ मतदान केंद्र पर अदिति ने बताया कि स्वच्छ लोकतंत्र के निर्माण के लिए मतदान बहुत जरूरी है अग्रवाल शिक्षण संस्थान के अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धर्म कांटा ने कहा लोकतंत्र के निर्माण में पहले मतदान फिर कन्यादान की भूमिका उन्होंने अदा की गौरतलब है कि अदिति कि शुक्रवार को शादी है अपने पिता से मतदान करने का आग्रह किया तो शादी के जोड़े में वह मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचे और अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया मौजूद लोगों ने उसकी पहल की जमकर तारीफ की अदिति घर डिवाइन पब्लिक स्कूल की संयुक्त निदेशक भी हैं।पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी कर पांच बाइक जब्तभाड़ौती| भाड़ौती पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को कस्बे में टोल प्लाजा के पास नाकाबंदी कर पांच वाहनों को जब्त किया। भाड़ौती पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी नरेंद्र चौधरी ने बताया कि जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक के निर्देश पर नाकाबंदी कर वाहनों के कागजों की बारीकी से जांच की।

