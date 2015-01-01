पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्री परेशान:बरवाड़ा प्लेटफार्म पर एफओबी का कार्य अधूरा, यात्री परेशान

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
चौथ का बरवाड़ा रेलवे समय पर गुणवत्ता के साथ कार्य करने के लिए जाना चाहता है, लेकिन अब अधिकारियों की लापरवाही रेलवे की साख पर बट्टा लगा की नजर आ रही है। चौथ का बरवारा रेलवे प्लेटफार्म पर पर पिछले 10 सालों से प्लेटफार्म बदलने के लिए एफओबी का कार्य पूरा नहीं हो पाया हे। 1 वर्ष पूर्व डीआरएम ने सेफ्टी कमिश्नर के सामने कहा था कि 6 माह में इस कार्य को पूरा कर लिया जाएगा, लेकिन डीआरएम के आदेश के 1 साल बाद भी कार्य नहीं हो पाया है।चौथ का बरवाड़ा रेलवे स्टेशन पर प्लेटफार्म बदलने के लिए रेलवे ने 10 साल पहले पैदल पुल का कार्य स्वीकृत किया था। यह कार्य 1 साल में पूरा होना था, लेकिन अधिकारियों की लापरवाही एवं अनदेखी के चलते 10 साल बाद भी यह कार्य कार्य पूरा नहीं हो पाया है। ऐसे में यहां यात्रियों को जान जोखिम में डालकर रेलवे नियमों के विपरीत पटरिया पार करनी पड़ती है। चौथ का बरवाड़ा में चौथ माता का प्रसिद्ध मंदिर होने के कारण यात्री भार अधिक रहता है तथा साधारण श्रेणी की ट्रेनों के साथ कई सुपरफास्ट ट्रेनें भी यहां रुकने के कारण प्लेटफार्म बदलने की मजबूरी रहती है। वही रेलवे की कार्यप्रणाली को देखते हुए जल्द ही यह कार्य पूरा होता नजर नहीं आ रहा है।कई यात्रियों की चली गई जाने- रेलवे की लापरवाही तथा अनदेखी के चलते प्लेटफार्म बदलने के चक्कर में कई यात्रियों की जानें जा चुकी है। कुछ साल पूर्व चौथ माता मेले में रेलवे पटरी पार करने के चक्कर में एक साथ 6 जनों की मौत की मौत जनों की मौत हो गई थी। इसके साथ ही कई बार ट्रेनों के चपेट में आने से यात्री अपनी जान से हाथ धो चुके हैं। इतना सब होने के बावजूद रेलवे अभी इस समस्या की ओर गंभीर नजर नहीं आ रहा है तथा कार्य अधूरा पड़ा हुआ है।डीआरएम के आदेश हुए हवा: साल भर पूर्व चौथ का बरवाड़ा रेलवे स्टेशन पर आए रेलवे के सेफ्टी कमिश्नर आरके शर्मा के साथ डीआरएम मंजूषा जेन से लोगों ने इस समस्या की ओर ध्यान आकर्षित करवाया। लोगों की नाराजगी को देखते हुए डीआरएम ने मौके पर इस विभाग से जुड़े सभी अधिकारियों को बुलाते हुए 6 माह में माह में एफओबी का कार्य पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए थे। साथ ही कर्मचारियों ने कहा था कि 6 माह में यह कार्य पूरा कर देंगे, लेकिन सेफ्टी कमिश्नर के सामने दिए गए आदेश पर भी कोई अमल होता नजर नहीं आ रहा है।सरपंच सीता सैनी ने बताया कि रेलवे प्लेटफार्म पर पैदल पुल का कार्य कई सालों से अधूरा है। कई बार ज्ञापन दिया जा चुका हैं। डीआरएम ने भी कार्य को पूरा करने की बात कही थी। अभी तक कार्य पूरा नहीं हो पाने से यात्रियों को परेशानी हो रही है।

