धांधली - शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:खाद्य निरीक्षक ने ट्रेन में पांच फर्मों का 840 किलो मावा जब्त किया, सैंपल दो के ही लिए, तीन फर्मों को बिना जांच और बिना बिल्टी के सुपुर्द कर दिया माल

सवाई माधोपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीनों फर्मों के संचालक सैंपलिंग के दौरान सामने नहीं आने पर मावे को खुर्दबुर्द किया जाना था, लेकिन डीएसटी ने ऐसा नहीं किया

जिले में मिलावटी मावे का कारोबार करने वाले व्यापारियों पर चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के खाद्य निरीक्षक पी.सी.जैन खासे मेहरबान है। मिलीभगत के चलते पांच फर्मों के मावे की टोकरियों में से मात्र दो की टोकरियों के सैंपल लेकर इतिश्री कर ली। पुलिस की डीएसटी टीम ने शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत आगरा फोर्ट से 24 टोकरियों में आए 840 किलो मावा को पार्सल रूम से रवाना होने के बाद जब्त कर मानटाउन थाने पहुंचाया। मावे की टोकरियों पर विजय मावा, श्री कृष्णा मिष्ठान भण्डार, बृजवासी मिष्ठान भण्डार, हरका तथा रमेश लिखा है। जहां डीएसटी टीम इंचार्ज जितेन्द्र सिंह ने खाद्य निरीक्षक पी.सी.जैन को बुलाकर जब्त मावा उनके सुपुर्द कर दिया। इस पर चिकित्सा विभाग के खाद्य निरीक्षक ने पांच फर्मों के मावे में से दो फर्मों के मालिक बनने पर उनके नमूने लेने की कार्रवाई की। बाद में सैंपलिंग में गफलत होने की शिकायत पर कलेक्टर के निर्देशानुसार मावे की प्राथमिक जांच के लिए भरतपुर से मोबाइल लेब बुलाकर प्राथमिक जांच कराई गई। यह कार्रवाई रात लगभग 11 बजे तक चलती रही।पुलिस डीएसटी टीम द्वारा जब्त पांच फर्मों के मावे में से मात्र दो ही फर्मों के मालिक विजय मावा तथा बृजवासी मिष्ठान भण्डार संचालक ही सामने आए। सामने आने वाले दो फर्मों के मालिकों के मावे की ही खाद्य निरीक्षक ने सैंपलिंग की, जबकि पांचों फर्मों मालिक मानटाउन थाने में ही दिनभर खड़े रहे। ऐसे में तीन फर्मों के मावे की सैंपलिंग खाद्य निरीक्षक ने नहीं ली और उन्हें कथित मालिकों को बिना सैंपलिंग के ही सुपुर्द कर दिया।

कलेक्टर के पास पहुंचा मामला : एसडीएम, प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक, तहसीलदार व सीएमएचओ को जांच के लिए भेजा, लेकिन उपस्थिति दर्ज करा चलते बने

मावे की सैंपलिंग पर मिलीभगत का संदेह जताते हुए किसी ने कलेक्टर को शिकायत की। कलेक्टर ने मामले की जांच के लिए एसडीएम को मानटाउन थाने भेजा। थाने पहुंचकर एसडीएम ने खाद्य निरीक्षक से मामले की जानकारी ली। इस दौरान रसद विभाग की प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक भी थाने पहुंची। कुछ देर रुकने के बाद एसडीएम वहां से चले गए। उनके जाने के थोड़ी देर बाद रसद विभाग की प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक भी वहां से चली गई। देर रात लगभग 9:30 बजे भरतपुर से मावे की प्राथमिक जांच के लिए मोबाइल वेन थाने पहुंची। मोबाइल वेन के आने के बाद सैंपलिंग शुरू होने पर तहसीलदार थाने पहुंची। इसके बाद कलेक्टर के निर्देशानुसार सैंपलिंग के लिए सीएमएचओ भी थाने पहुंचे। कुछ देर बाद एक बार फिर रसद विभाग की प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक भी मानटाउन थाने पहुंची। लेब से मावे की प्राथमिक जांच रिपोर्ट आने पर सीएमएचओ वहां से चले गए। इस दौरान नमूने लेने के दौरान सामने नहीं आने वाली तीन फर्मों के मावे को लेकर मौके पर मौजूद पत्रकारों ने खाद्य निरीक्षक से सवाल जवाब किए। जिन फर्मों के मालिक सैंपलिंग के दौरान सामने नहीं आए उनके मावे का क्या करोगे? प्राथमिक जांच की रिपोर्ट पक्ष में आने पर क्यों मालिक सामने आए तथा उन पर कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं की जा रही है। इस घटनाक्रम के दौरान तहसीलदार सवाईमाधोपुर व रसद विभाग की प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक मूकदर्शक बनी रही। खाद्य निरीक्षक ने बताया कि मोबाइल जांच वेन से मावे की प्राथमिक जांच करवाई है, लेकिन प्राथमिक जांच का कोई आधार नहीं है। मुख्य लेब की जांच ही वैध है। जब मोबाइल जांच वेन द्वारा की गई प्राथमिक जांच का कोई आधार नहीं है तो फिर खाद्य निरीक्षक ने क्यों नहीं पांचों फर्मों के मावे की सैंपलिंग की। मोबाइल जांच वेन से प्राथमिक जांच नहीं हो गई तब तक तीनों फर्मों के मालिक सामने क्यों नहीं आए। खाद्य निरीक्षक के कथनानुसार तीनों फर्मों के मालिक सैंपलिंग के दौरान सामने नहीं आने पर मावे को खुर्दबुर्द किया जाना था। ऐसा नहीं कर प्राथमिक जांच में सैंपल पास होने पर बिना सैंपलिंग के ही हरका, श्री कृष्णा मिष्ठान तथा रमेश नाम लिखी मावे की टोकरियां कथित लोगों द्वारा मालिक बनने पर सुपुर्द कर दी गई। उनकी सैंपलिंग भी नहीं की गई।

