बाघिन ने चार शावकों को जन्म दिया:रणथंभौर से खुशियों का चौका, बाघिन टी-102 ने चार शावकों को जन्म दिया

सवाई माधोपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • बढ़ते बाघों के साथ उनको सुरक्षित रखने के लिए घर छोटा पड़ रहा

सवाई माधोपुर जिले में स्थित रणथंभौर अभयारण्य के जंगल के चोगुनी खुशियों की सौगात मिली है। यहां बाघिन टी-102 ने एक साथ 4 शावकों को जन्म दिया है। कैमरा ट्रेप में आई फोटो के बाद संबंधित अफसरों ने इसकी पुष्टि की है। चीफ वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन मोहनलाल गुप्ता ने इसे बड़ी खुशखबर बताया। शाम को वो रणथंभौर भी पहुंचे। बुधवार को वो बाघों और जंगल के जुड़े हालात, समस्याएं और समाधान पर मीटिंग लेंगे। बता दें कि इससे पहले बाघिन 102 की मां टी-73 ने भी चार शावक (सैकंड लिटर में) जन्मे हैं। वहीं टी-19 की ओर से दो बार यह खुशियां मिली, लेकिन इनमें से तीन-तीन शावक ही बच पाए। खुशियों को संभालने का चैलेंज : रणथंभौर में बाघों की बढ़ती आबादी ही सबसे बड़ा चैलेंज बना हुआ है। क्योंकि कांग्रेस सरकार के करीब दो साल के कार्यकाल में चीफ वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन और मंत्री ने बाघों के लिए नए घर और कॉरिडोर पर प्लान नहीं किया। इससे ये बाहर निकलकर लोगों पर हमले कर रहे हैं तो खुद के लिए खतरा मोल ले रहे हैं।

