विभिन्न योजनाए:किसानों को विभिन्न योजनाओं की पूरी जानकारी देकर लाभान्वित करवाएं

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर बीएस पंवार ने कृषि विभाग द्वारा संचालित विभिन्न योजनाओं की जानकारी प्रत्येक पात्र किसान को देकर उनके आवेदन पत्र तैयार करवाने तथा किसान को समय पर लाभान्वित करवाना सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश अधिकारियों को दिए हैं।कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में कृषि, उद्यानिकी, आत्मा परियोजना व अन्य संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारियों की बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए एडीएम ने निर्देश दिए कि फार्म पोंड योजना में बने ढांचे के समीप चेतावनी का बोर्ड लगवाएं तथा इस पर सुरक्षा जाल की व्यवस्था करवाएं। जिले में चालू वित्त वर्ष में 750 फार्म पोंड बनवाने का लक्ष्य है। अभी तक 427 किसानों ने इसके लिए आवेदन किया है तथा स्वीकृत फाइलों पर 58.29 लाख रुपए का अनुदान किसानों को दिया जा चुका है।राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा मिशन और नेशनल हॉर्टिकल्चर बोर्ड द्वारा किसानों को कृषि यंत्र खरीदने के लिए 50 प्रतिशत तक अनुदान दिया जा रहा है। चालू वित्त वर्ष में तिल और बाजरा का 100-100 हेक्टेयर में फसल प्रदर्शन किया गया, रबी फसलों में 3550 हेक्टेयर में उन्नत फसल प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है।एडीएम ने निर्देश दिये कि किसानों को प्रमाणित उन्नत बीज उपलब्ध करवाया जाए तथा अनुदानित दर वाले बीज के वितरण में पूर्ण पारदर्शिता बरती जाए। चने का 500 क्विंटल, सरसों का 300 क्विटंल और गेहूं का 150 क्विंटल उन्नत बीज जिले को मिला है, जिसका बीज रथों के माध्यम से गांव-गांव वितरण किया जा रहा है।एडीएम ने प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना, बीज गांव योजना, बीज मिनी किट वितरण, मुख्यमंत्री बीज स्वावलम्बन योजना, जैविक खेती को बढावा आदि बिन्दुओं की भी समीक्षा की। उन्होंने मुई-जुवाड में प्रस्तावित सस्टेनेबल एग्रीकल्चर क्लस्टर को क्रियाशील करने के संबंध में दिशा-निर्देश भी दिए। एडीएम ने खाद की कालाबाजारी रोकने के लिए लगातार निरीक्षण करने तथा कमी पाये जाने पर कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए।

