अवैध:बजरी माफियाओं ने जब्त बजरी के स्टॉक उठाकर बेचे

भाडौतीएक घंटा पहले
भाडौती| बिच्छौदोना गांव में बजरी माफिया द्वारा किया गया बजरी का स्टॉक।
  • खनिज एवं पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा बजरी स्टाक के मालिक का पता लगाकर उन पर कोई सख्त कार्रवाई नहीं की

खनिज विभाग की लापरवाही एवं नरम कार्य प्रणाली की वजह से मलारना डूंगर क्षेत्र में बजरी माफियों के होसले बुलंद है और खनिज विभाग द्वारा बजरी का स्टाक जब्त करने के बाद भी स्टॉक से बजरी बेचकर खनिज विभाग के साथ पुलिस प्रशासन को चुनौती दे रहे हैं। लेकिन खनिज एवं पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा बजरी स्टाक के मालिक का पता लगाकर उन पर कोई सख्त कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।

एक भी बजरी स्टॉक मालिक पर कार्रवाई नहीं होने से बजरी माफियाओं का गिरोह बढ़ रहा है और बनास नदी में जेसीबी व एलएनटी की सहायता से अवैध खनन कर गांवो में धड़ल्ले से बजरी के स्टाक करके सुप्रीम कोर्ट के बजरी खनन पर रोक के आदेशों की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे हैं। मलारना डूंगर क्षेत्र से करीब28 हजार टन जब्त बजरी, बजरी माफियाओं ने बेची। खनिज विभाग की टीम ने पुलिस प्रशासन के साथ अगस्त 2019 से अब तक कार्रवाई करते हुए अलग-अलग गांव में बजरी के स्टाक जब्त किए। शयामौली से 1240 टन बजरी, बिलौली से 7150 टन, भारजा गद्दी से 400 टन, भाडौती से 150 टन, रघुवंटी से 900 टन, 1700 टन व भूखा से 8300 टन सहित 19840 टन बजरी जब्त की थी।

उसके अलावा 15 अक्टूबर से 31 अक्टूबर तक चलाए गए विशेष अभियान में 8250 टन तहसील के अलग-अलग गांव से बजरी के स्टॉक जप्त किये। मलारना डूंगर में लगभग 28 हजार टन बजरी को बजरी माफियाओं ने जब्त स्टॉक से उठाकर बेच। (खनिज विभाग, पुलिस प्रशासन की नरम रवैया बेखौफ बजरी माफिया कर रहे है बजरी स्टाक। खनिज विभाग ने बजरी के स्टाफ जप्त करने के बाद अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ सामूहिक मुकदमा दर्ज करवाकर जिम्मेदारी से पल्ला झाड़ लिया। वही पुलिस भी उन बजरी स्टॉक मालिकों का सुराग नहीं लगा पाई तथा राजस्व विभाग की टीम ने भी जिस भूमि पर बजरी स्टॉक हो रहा है उस भूमि की किस्म परिवर्तन सहित अन्य राजस्व विभाग की कार्रवाई नहीं की। जिससे बेखौफ बजरी माफिया पूर्व में उन बजरी के स्टॉक से बजरी बेच चुके हैं और दोबारा बजरी डालकर उन्हें स्टाक को वापिस चालू कर रहे हैं।

