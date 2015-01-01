पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हजारों का माल चोरी:किराने की दुकान का तोड़ा ताला, हजारों का सामान व नकदी चोरी

सवाई माधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
सीमेंट फैक्ट्री चौराहा के समीप स्थित राधेश्याम पदमचंद एण्ड जनरल स्टोर से चोरों ने हजारों का माल पार कर दिया। इस सम्बन्ध में दुकानदार राधेश्याम ने मानटाउन थाने में अ मामला दर्ज कराया है। पीड़ित दुकानदार ललित जैन ने बताया कि रोजाना की भांति 11 नवम्बर को दुकान बंद कर ताला लगाकर गया था।

सुबह दुकान खोली तो देखा कि पीछे के दरवाजे खुले थे। दुकान में अंदर जाकर देखा तो सामान चोरी होना पाया गया। चोर दुकान से लगभग 65 हजार रुपए का सामान व तीन हजार रुपए नकद चुरा कर ले गए। चोर दुकान से सिगरेट, विमल, मिराज, तानसेन, दिलबाग, बीड़ी, घी, पापड़ के पैकेट तथा तेल, रसगुल्ला की बोतल एवं डिब्बे आदि चुरा कर ले गए। इस सम्बन्ध में मानटाउन थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया है।

खुदरा औषधि अनुज्ञापन पत्र अस्थायी निलम्बित
गंगापुर सिटी|अनुज्ञापन प्राधिकारी एवं सहायक औषधि नियंत्रक अजय कुमार सबल ने निरीक्षण के दौरान पायी गई अनियमितताओं पर मेडिकल स्टोर्स के लाइसेंस निलंबित किए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि औषधि एवं प्रसाधन सामग्री नियम 1945 के नियम 59 के तहत प्रदत्त शक्तियों को प्रयोग करते हुए नियम 66 के तहत फर्म कोठीवाल मेडिकल एण्ड प्रोविजन स्टोर, गंगापुर सिटी का खुदरा औषधि अनुज्ञापन पत्र 26 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर 2020 तक 5 दिन के लिए निलम्बित किया है।

