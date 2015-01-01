पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एडवाइजरी - गाइडलाइन पालना के निर्देश:अतिथि की संख्या 100 से अधिक नहीं होगी

सवाई माधोपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उपखंड अधिकारी ने मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों को दिए गाइडलाइन पालना के निर्देश

शादी-विवाह कार्यक्रम में कोविड-19 एडवाईजरी की पालना शत-प्रतिशत करवाने को लेकर सवाई माधोपुर उपखंड अधिकारी कपिल शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में उपखंड सवाई माधोपुर के मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों की बैठक हुई। बैठक में एसडीएम ने गाइड लाइन की अनिवार्य रूप से पालना करने के निर्देश दिए।बैठक में एसडीएम ने मैरिज गार्डन व्यवस्थापकों, मेरिज होम मालिक को प्रवेश द्वार पर नो मास्क-नो एंट्री के बोर्ड अनिवार्य रूप से लगवाने के निर्देश दिए। शादी समारोह में अतिथियों की संख्या 100 से अधिक नही होगी। विवाह कार्यक्रम के दौरान सामाजिक दूरी सुनिश्चित करने, सभी को फेस मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। विवाह कार्यक्रम के दौरान स्क्रीनिंग एवं स्वच्छता की समुचित व्यवस्था की जाएगी तथा प्रवेश एवं निकास के बिन्दुओं पर थर्मल स्कैनिंग, हैण्डवाश एवं सेनिटाइजर रखना अनिवार्य होगा। बार-बार काम मे आने वाले सभी बिंदू जैसे रेलिग्स, डोर, हैंडल्स आदि को बार-बार सेनिटाइजर करना होगा। इसके लिए व्यवस्थापकों द्वारा एक अलग टीम बनाई जाएगी।एसडीएम ने मैरिज गार्डन व्यवस्थापकों को निर्देशित किया कि आतिशबाजी तथा पटाखों पर अनिवार्य रूप से पाबंदी की पालना करवाई जाएगी तथा डीजे चलाने पर पूर्ण पाबन्दी रहेगी। निर्देशों की पालना नहीं करने पर मेरिज होम संचालकों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। आयोजक एवं संचालक पर 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना किया जाएगा। मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों ने नियमों एवं निर्देशों की पालना पर सहमति व्यक्त की।बौंली| बौंली एसडीएम राजेश मीना ने सोमवार को सुबह पंचायत समिति सभागार में सरपंचों की बैठक ली। जिसमें तहसीलदार बृजेश कुमार सिहरा, विकास अधिकारी महेश कुमार मीना, थानाधिकारी नरेश कुमार मीना भी उपस्थित थे। उसके बाद कस्बे के खाद्य पदार्थ व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष, फल सब्जी विक्रेता यूनियन अध्यक्ष, प्रिंटिंग प्रेस, मैरिज गार्डन संचालक आदि की बैठक ली। जिसमे कोरोना गाइड लाइन पर चर्चा की गई। उन्होंने विवाह समारोह के दौरान 6 फुट की दूरी बनाए रखने, मास्क का प्रयोग करने, थर्मल स्केनिंग करने आदि की जानकारी दी।खंडार| प्रदेश एवं जिले में कोरोना के बढ़ते ग्राफ को देखते हुए सोमवार को पंचायत समिति सभागार में खंडार उपजिला कलेक्टर ने विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठनों, व्यापारियों, दुकानदारों, जनप्रतिनिधियों, समाजसेवियों एवं मीडियाकर्मियों की बैठक लेकर इस संबंध में विस्तृत चर्चा की तथा आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश प्रदान किए। साप्ताहिक लॉकडाउन व दुकानों का समय निर्धारण पर भी हुई चर्चा : बैठक के दौरान उपजिला कलेक्टर ने सभी लोगों से साप्ताहिक लॉकडाउन व दुकानों के खुलने व बंद होने के समय के संबंध में भी विस्तृत चर्चा कर सभी से अपना अपना मत जाना। अंत में सर्व सहमति से रविवार को साप्ताहिक लॉकडाउन के साथ अन्य दिनों में दुकानें खुलने का समय सुबह 8 बजे तथा बंद होने का समय शाम 6 बजे निर्धारित हुआ। इस पर तहसीलदार ने उक्त सहमति का प्रस्ताव बनाकर जिला कलेक्टर को भेजने की बात कही।विवाह समारोह में 100 व्यक्ति हो सकेंगे शामिल व डीजे पर रहेगा प्रतिबंध : बैठक के दौरान एसडीएम ने बताया कि विवाह समारोह में 100 से ज्यादा व्यक्ति भाग नहीं लेंगे तथा विवाह समारोह की पूर्व सूचना प्रशासन को देनी होगी। वहीं इसकी वीडियो ग्राफी करवाना भी जरूरी है। साथ ही इसमें डीजे बजाने पर प्रतिबंध है।पूर्व के लॉकडाउन में नहीं हुई थी नियमों की पालना : बैठक के दौरान जब नियमों एवं नियमों की पालना की बात आई तो सभागार में माहौल गरमाता नजर आया। व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष गंगाशंकर शर्मा, बनवारी ढ़ीम, निरंजन बिजाड़ा सहित अनेक गणमान्य लोगों ने एसडीएम से कहा कि नियम सिर्फ गरीबों के लिए होते है तथा उनकी पालना के लिए प्रशासन का डंडा भी उन्हीं पर चलता है। जबकि राजनैतिक रसूख वाले लोगों के लिए यहां कोई नियम नहीं है और ना हीं प्रशासन उन पर कोई कार्रवाई करने की हिम्मत जुटा पाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें