गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन : मार्ग जाम होने से व्यापार हो रहा प्रभावित

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के चलते सवाईमाधोपुर-खण्डार मार्ग जाम होने से व्यापार पर दुष्प्रभाव पड़ेगा। इंटरनेट बंदी के चलते भी व्यापारी आर्थिक मार से जूझ रहे हैं। ऐसे में शहर व्यापार मंडल ने कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर जाम खुलवाने तथा इंटरनेट व्यवस्था सुचारु करवाने की मांग की है। साथ ही गुर्जर समाज से भी दीपावली त्योहार के चलते लोगों की परेशानी के मद्देनजर जाम खोलने का आह्वान किया है।शहर व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष दीपक सोनी, चन्द्रमोहन आदि ने ज्ञापन में बताया कि शहर व्यापारिक दृष्टि से बड़ा बाजार है। यहां खण्डार तहसील, बरावण्डा कला, बालेर, फलौदी, श्योपुर एमपी, छाण, जेतपुर सहित लगभग 80 गांवों के लोग खरीदारी के लिए आते हैं। गत आठ माह से कोरोना महामारी से व्यापारी आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर हुए हैं। गत दस-पन्द्रह दिनों से शहर में ग्राहकों की खरीदारी से व्यापारियों में उम्मीद जगी थी। लेकिन गुर्जर समाज ने आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर कुशालीदर्रा पर जाम लगा दिया है। इससे खण्डार-सवाईमाधोपुर का सम्बन्ध टूट गया है। इंटरनेट बंदी का भी दुष्प्रभाव व्यापार जगत पर पड़ा है। ऐसे में जाम खुलवाकर इंटरनेट सेवा शुरु करवाई जाए। शहर व्यापार मंडल ने गुर्जर समाज से भी दीपावली त्योहार के चलते आमजन की परेशानी के मद्देनजर जाम खोलने का आह्वान किया है।

