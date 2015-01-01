पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन:कुशालीदर्रा में राजमार्ग पर गुर्जरों का जाम, 33 लोगों के खिलाफ केस, इनमें 8 नामजद

सवाई माधोपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • विधायक के फार्म हाउस पर पत्थर फेंकने का भी आरोप

कोतवाली थाना पुलिस ने गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के चलते गुर्जर समाज द्वारा कुशालीदर्रा पर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बाधित करने पर आठ नामजद व 20-25 अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। आंदोलन कारियों पर खण्डार विधायक अशोक बैरवा के फार्म हाऊस पर पत्थर फेंकने का आरोप भी है। कोतवाली थानाधिकारी राजकुमार मीना ने बताया कि 9 नवम्बर को दोपहर एक बजे आसूचना अधिकारी राजकुमार कांस्टेबल ने जरिये मोबाइल सूचना दी। आसूचना अधिकारी ने अवगत कराया कि गुर्जर समाज के 150-170 लोगों ने भूरा भगत के नेतृत्व में कुशालीदर्रा दरवाजे के पास सवाईमाधोपुर-श्योपुर नेशनल हाइवे पर लकड़िया डालकर जाम लगा दिया है। उच्चाधिकारियों के निर्देशानुसार कोतवाली थानाधिकारी मीना दोपहर 1:44 बजे मय पुलिस जाप्ते के कुशालीदर्रा पहुंचे। जहां गुर्जर समाज के 30-35 व्यक्तियों ने रास्ते में लकड़ी-पत्थर डालकर रास्ता रोक रखा था।गुर्जर समाज के सत्यप्रकाश गुर्जर निवासी बरियारा, भोलाराम गुर्जर निवासी नीमली, बीपी सिंह गुर्जर निवासी खण्डार, प्रकाश गुर्जर निवासी खण्डार, कालूराम निवासी खण्डार, भरतसिंह गुर्जर निवासी खण्डार, धर्मसिंह गुर्जर निवासी खण्डार, दिलखुश गुर्जर निवासी खण्डार व 20-25 लोगों ने टोंक-चिरगांव नेशनल हाइवे नम्बर 552 को पत्थर व लकड़ियां डालकर बाधित कर दिया। आंदोलनकारियों के हाथों में लाठी-डण्डे थे। आंदोलनकारियों की भीड़ में से कुछ लोगों ने खण्डार विधायक अशोक बैरवा के फार्म हाऊस पर भी पत्थर फेंके। गुर्जर समाज के लोगों को भूरा भगत निवासी सीदपुर की कुशालीदर्रा तिराहे पर जाम लगाकर दुष्प्रेरित कर धरना प्रदर्शन का नेतृत्व करते हुए कुशालीपुरा दरवाजे पर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग को बाधित करने में अहम भूमिका रही। इस पर कोतवाली थाना पुलिस ने गुर्जर आंदोलनकारियों के खिलाफ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग को बाधित करने पर जुर्म धारा 143, 188, 283, 290, 336 भादस व सपठित धारा 117/109 आईपीसी एवं धारा 8 ख राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग अधिनियम 1956में मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

