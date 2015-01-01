पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन:टोंक-चिरगांव हाइवे पर गुर्जरों ने कुशालीदर्रा में लगाया जाम

सवाई माधोपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गंभीर मरीजों व परीक्षा देने जा रहे अभ्यर्थियों को नहीं रोकेंगे

छाण गुर्जर आंदोलन की आग कुशालीदर्रा में भी पहुंच चुकी है। गुर्जरों द्वारा सोमवार को कुशालीदर्रा तिराहे पर टोंक-चिरगांव नेशनल हाईवे पर जाम लगा दिया, जिससे वाहनों के पहिए थम गए। जाम लगाने से यात्रियों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। गुर्जर समाज के लोग गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन समिति के उपाध्यक्ष भूरा भगत के नेतृत्व में नेशनल हाइवे पर बैठे हुए हैं।जंगल से होकर निकल रहे हैं दुपहिया वाहन चालक: टोंक-चिरगांव नेशनल हाईवे पर गुर्जरों के जाम लगाने के बाद वाहनों के पहिए पूर्णरूपेण थम चुके हैं। वहीं दुपहिया वाहन चालक सवाई माधोपुर पहुंचने के लिए बोदल गांव से रणथम्भौर राष्ट्रीय अभयारण्य से होकर नीले पट्टे से रामद्वारा वाले रास्ते से निकल रहे हैं। इस रास्ते में वाहन चालकों के चोटिल होने की भी संभावना है। वन विभाग के कार्मिकों के द्वारा भी इन्हें रोका नहीं जा रहा है। छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष एसपी बरियारा ने बताया कि कुशालीदर्रा तिराहे पर लगाए गए जाम से गंभीर मरीज, एंबुलेंस एवं जिन छात्रों की परीक्षा है, उन्हें रोका नहीं जाएगा। गुर्जर समाज के लोगों के द्वारा निर्माणाधीन टोंक-चिरगांव नेशनल हाइवे पर जाम लगाया गया है। कुशालीदर्रा तिराहे के अलावा जामस्थल के दोनों ओर जगह-जगह लकड़ियां एवं कंटीली झाड़ियां लगाकर जाम लगाया गया है।छाण से हुई भोजन की व्यवस्था गुर्जर आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर कुशालीदर्रा तिराहे पर आंदोलनकारियों के लिए सोमवार को छाण गांव से भोजन की व्यवस्था की गई। गुर्जर समाज के लोग जाम स्थल पर सर्दी से बचने के लिए अलाव जलाया।छोटे वाहनों को निकालागुर्जर समाज के लोगों के द्वारा सोमवार देर शाम को दुपहिया एवं छोटे चौपाया वाहनों को भी निकाला गया। मरीजों को नहीं रोका। जिन दुपहिया वाहनों पर महिलाएं बैठी दिखाई दी, उन्हें भी लकड़ियां हटाकर निकाल दिया।

