अवैध खनन:बालेर रेंज में हथौड़े की गूंज बरकरार, अवैध खनन-अवैध कटाई से नष्ट हो रही वन संपदा

बालेर2 घंटे पहले
रणथंभौर अभयारण्य नेशनल पार्क मे जहां अवैध रूप से घुसपैठ सहित शिकार प्रकरण के मामलों मे विभागीय वनकर्मी की लापरवाही उजागर होती दिखाई दे रही है।लेकिन रणथंभोर अभयारण्य अवैध खनन से अछूता नहीं है।

रणथंभौर अभयारण्य की बालेर रेंज मे भले ही कोई लाख दावे करे की खनन नहीं हो रहा है। अवैध खनन रोकना तो बहुत दूर की बात,अब माफियाओं की नजर बालेर रेंज मे कई वर्षों पूर्व बनी सुरक्षा दीवार मे सैंध लगाकर ट्रेक्टर ट्रालियों मे सुरक्षा दीवार के पत्थरों को भरकर ले जाते हैं।

मिलीभगत या अनदेखी
रणथंभौर अभयारण्य की बालेर रेंज मे अवैध खनन खनन के खिलाफ भले ही रेंजर कप्तान सिंह द्वारा कार्रवाई की जाती रहती है। लेकिन उनकी अनुपस्थिति मे बालेर रेंज मे वनकर्मी सहित स्टाफ मौजूद रहता है। तब रणथंभौर अभयारण्य मे अलसुबह से देर रात तक भी ट्रेक्टर ट्राली मे अवैध खनन के पत्थरों की गूंज सुनाई देती है। तब बालेर रेंज के वनकर्मियों के कानों तक क्यूं नहीं पहुच पाती है। और तो और क्षेत्रीय वनाधिकारी कार्यालय के आसपास भी अवैध खनन के पत्थरों की ट्रेक्टर ट्राली जब प्रेशर से ट्राली खाली होती है। तब यहां मौजूद वनकर्मी व स्टाफ नीद नहीं होता,सब मिलीभगत का खेल होता है।
अवैध खनन अवैध कटाई से वन संपदा विलुप्त होने के कगार पर रणथंभौर अभयारण्य की बालेर रेंज में अवैध खनन,अवैध कटाई,सहित वन्य क्षेत्र मे प्रभावी रूप से निषेधाज्ञा लगी हुई है। लेकिन खनन माफियाओं का राज बदस्तूर जारी है। खनन माफियाओं द्वारा वनभूमि का सीना चीर कर पत्थर निकाले जा रहे है। ऐसे मे ना तो प्राकृतिक संपदा सुरक्षित दिखाई दे रही है,ना वन्यजीव। वालेश्वर धाम की पहाड़ियों में इन दिनों हरे पेड़ों की कटाई का सिलसिला जारी है। लेकिन विभागीय कार्मिक बेखबर है।

वन्यक्षेत्र में गश्त के नाम पर सवाल
रणथंभौर अभयारण्य की बालेर रेंज में प्रतिदिन जब जब भी वाहन रेंज कार्यालय मे मौजूद रहता है। तब प्रतिदिन गश्त की कार्रवाई से उच्चाधिकारी को अवगत करवाया जाता है। ऐसे मे सवाल उठते है की जब नियमित गश्त होती है, तो माफियाओं द्वारा वन्य क्षेत्र मे जगह जगह सुरक्षा दीवार को खनन माफियाओं द्वारा ट्रैक्टर ट्राली मे पत्थर भर के ले जाये जा गए ।उन पर कार्मिकों द्वारा कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं हुई। सरकारी संपति की चोरी व क्षतिग्रस्त करने बालों पर आज तक कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं हुई।इस तरह से जब सुरक्षा दीवार के पत्थर ही माफियाओं द्वारा भर के ले जाये गए और वनकर्मी बीट इंचार्ज प्रतिदिन गश्त बताते है।तब उन्हें सुरक्षा ही गायब मिली तो कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं हुई।ऐसे मे वनकर्मियों की ख़ामोशी मिलीभगत को उजागर करती दिखाई दे रही है। इस संबंध में बालेर रेंज के बीट इंचार्ज मानसिंह से संपर्क करने का प्रयास किये लेकिन उनसे संपर्क नहीं हो पाया।

