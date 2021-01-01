पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचार की दरकार:हिंदूपुरा के उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र को खुद उपचार की दरकार, स्टाफ व मरीज को हो रही परेशानी

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • भवन का प्लास्टर गिर रहा है तो ओपीडी कक्ष के छत की तीन पट्टियां बीच में से टूटी

हिंदूपुरा कस्बे के उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र का भवन इन दिनों जर्जर हालत में है। भवन का प्लास्टर गिर रहा है तो ओपीडी कक्ष के छत की तीन पट्टियां बीच में से टूट गई है। बारिश के समय में तो यहां पानी का रिसाव होता है। भवन के गेट और जंगले टूट चुके हैं। ऐसे में भवन को ही खुद उपचार की जरूरत महसूसहो रही है, लेकिन जिम्मेदार अधिकारी इस संबंध में कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहे हैं।गांव के सीताराम शर्मा, उप सरपंच सरदार गुर्जर, सत्यनारायण यादव, मीठालाल यादव आदि ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि हिंदूपु़रा के उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र का यह भवन करीब 40 साल पुराना है। इस बीच में कभी भी इसकी मरम्मत का काम नहीं हुआ और मरम्मत के के अभाव में यह भवन जर्जर होता चला गया। इस भवन में स्टाफ एवं उपचार के लिए आने वाले मरीजों और उनके साथ आने वाले परिजनों को काफी असुविधा होती है। बावजूद इसके इस अस्पताल की ओर विभागीय अधिकारी ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में आने वाले कर्मचारियों ने कोई अनहोनी न हो, इसके चलते करीब एक साल पहले ही भारत निर्माण राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र के समीप स्थित खाली भवन में अस्थायी रूप से उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र को शिफ्ट कर दिया था, जो गांव से करीब एक किलोमीटर दूर है। अब आने वाले समय में गर्मी का मौसम होने से बुखार, मलेरिया, खांसी, गर्भवती महिलाओं एवं बच्चों के टीके आदि कार्य के लिए उन्हें एक किमी दूर जाना पड़ेगा, जिससे उन्हें काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ेगा।ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि समस्या को लेकर पंचायत सहित प्रशासन को भी अवगत करवाया जा चुका है, लेकिन अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होने से समस्या बनी हुई है। ऐसे में लोगों ने उक्त जर्जर भवन को तोड़कर नवीन भवन बनाए जाने की मांग की है, जिससे यहां आने वाले मरीजों, उनके परिजनों सहित स्टाफ को भी बेहतर सुविधा का लाभ मिल सके।^सभी जर्जर भवनों की लिस्ट उच्च अधिकारियों को भेज दी गई है। जल्द ही समस्या का समाधान करने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।-अरविंद मीणा, बीसीएमएचओ, बौंली

