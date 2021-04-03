पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधूरी व्यवस्था:सफाईकर्मियों का टोटा, कैसे हो वार्डों की सफाई

सवाई माधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • एक हजार की जनसंख्या पर चार कर्मियों की नियुक्ति के बजाय मात्र दो ही लगाए

नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में सफाईकर्मियों की कमी के चलते वार्ड कचरे के ढ़ेर बन गए हैं। सफाई व्यवस्था चरमराने से वार्डों में जगह-जगह गंदगी का आलम है। नगर परिषद में बोर्ड बने एक माह का समय बीत जाने के बावजूद वार्डों की सफाई व्यवस्था चौपट है। इसका खामियाजा आमजन को उठाना पड़ रहा है। कॉलोनियों में कचरे के ढेर के चलते लोगों को बीमारियां फैलने का अंदेशा है। यही हालात वार्ड 7 के हैं। यहां जगह-जगह कचरे के ढेर लगे है। वार्ड की सफाई का जिम्मा दो सफाईकर्मियों पर है, लेकिन वार्ड का क्षेत्रफल बड़ा होने से सफाई व्यवस्था चरमरा रही है। वार्ड पार्षद अंचल शर्मा ने सभापति व आयुक्त से पर्याप्त सफाईकर्मी मुहैया कराने की मांग की है।वार्ड 7 में गंदगी का आलम है। वार्ड क्षेत्रफल की दृष्टि से काफी बड़ा है। नगर परिषद ने सभी छोटे-बड़े वार्डों में दो-दो सफाईकर्मी दिए हैं। वार्ड सात में जगह-जगह कचरे के ढ़ेर लगे हैं। सड़कों पर झाडू लगने की बात करना तो बैमानी होगा। कॉलोनी के लोगों का कहना है कि वार्ड की गंदगी को साफ करवाने को लेकर पार्षद, सभापति व आयुक्त को कई बार मौखिक व लिखित शिकायत कर चुके हैं, लेकिन वार्ड की सफाई व्यवस्था पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। उधर नगर परिषद सूत्रों की मानें तो एक हजार की जनसंख्या पर चार सफाईकर्मी दिए जाने चाहिए। इसके बावजूद वार्डों में चाहे वह छोटा हो या बड़ा सिर्फ दो-दो सफाईकर्मी ही नगर परिषद द्वारा दिए गए हैं।

नगर परिषद के नियमानुसार एक हजार की जनसंख्या पर चार सफाईकर्मी उपलब्ध करवाने चाहिए, जबकि 27 सौ मतदाता के वार्ड में मात्र दो सफाईकर्मी दे रखे हैं। इतना ही नहीं जिन वार्डों की मतदाता संख्या पांच सौ, साढ़े पांच सौ तथा इससे भी कम है वहां भी दो सफाईकर्मी दे रखे हैं। ऐसे में बड़े वार्डों में दो सफाईकर्मियों से कचरा उठवाना व सड़कों पर झाडू लगवाना असंभव है। अतिरिक्त सफाईकर्मी के लिए आयुक्त व सभापति से मांग की है, लेकिन सफाईकर्मी उपलब्ध नहीं करवाए जा रहे हैं।- अंचल शर्मा, पार्षद।^वार्डों की संख्या व सफाईकर्मियों की उपलब्धता के अनुसार प्रत्येक वार्ड में दो-दो सफाईकर्मी लगाए गए हैं। आवश्यक होने पर अतिरिक्त सफाईकर्मियों की वार्डों में व्यवस्था की जाती है।- रविन्द्र यादव, आयुक्त नगर परिषद सवाईमाधोपुर।

