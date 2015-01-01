पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:समिति संयोजक के खिलाफ केस रद्द नहीं किया तो आंदोलन करेगा मीणा समाज

सवाई माधोपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • बालाजी की प्रतिमा खंडित करने के विरोध में सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट डालने पर दर्ज हुई थी रिपोर्ट, एसडीएम से मिले आक्रोशित लोग

मलारना डूंगर कस्बे सहित क्षेत्र के आसपास गांव के अनेक लोगों ने उप जिला कलेक्टर द्वारा राज्यपाल का नाम ज्ञापन सौंपकर पीलवा नदी बालाजी संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक दीनदयाल मीना पर दर्ज एफआईआर निरस्त करने की मांग की है। श्रीपुरा, मलारना चौड़, तारनपुर, पीलवा, बिच्छीदोना आदि गांव से आए लोगों ने उप जिला कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए बताया कि दो अक्टूबर की रात पीलवा नदी में असामाजिक तत्वों ने धार्मिक स्थल क्षतिग्रस्त किया गया था। आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी करने तथा रास्ता से अतिक्रमण हटाने की मांग को लेकर पांच अक्टूबर को ज्ञापन दिया था, लेकिन पुलिस प्रशासन में आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी करना तो दूर उल्टे संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक दीनदयाल मीना के विरुद्ध झूठा केस दर्ज कर लिया।मीना समाज के लोगों ने राज्यपाल के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर मलारना चौड़ निवासी दीनदयाल मीना के खिलाफ मलारना डूंगर थाने में दर्ज एफआईआर को निरस्त करने की मांग की है। ऐसा नहीं होने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।मीना समाज के लोगों ने ज्ञापन में बताया कि मीना समाज के जिला प्रवक्ता दीनदयाल मीना पर 2 नवम्बर को फेसबुक पोस्ट के आधार पर एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। एफआईआर के अनुसार 16 व 18 अक्टूबर को मीना ने जो पोस्ट की गई है वह किसी धर्म या समुदाय के खिलाफ नहीं है। पोस्ट में असामाजिक तत्वों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है। मीना के विचार मंदिर व मस्जिद दोनों को नुकसान पहुंचाने वाले असामाजिक तत्वों के खिलाफ थे। उनके विचारों को आधार मानते हुए द्वेषतापूर्ण बदले की भावना व राजनीतिक दबाव के चलते केस दर्ज कराया गया है।मीना समाज का दीनदयाल प्रतिष्ठित व्यक्ति है। दीनदयाल के खिलाफ एफआईआर से समाज में भारी व्याप्त है। एफआईआर निरस्त नहीं की गई तो मीना समाज आंदोलन करेगा, जिसकी जिम्मेदारी प्रशासन की होगी।

