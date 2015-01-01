पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अल्टीमेटम:दो दिन में मांगें नहीं मानी गई तो जयपुर- सवाई माधोपुर रेलवे ट्रैक जाम करेंगे गुर्जर

सवाईमाधोपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भौमियाजी मंदिर में गुर्जर युवाओं की बैठक, मार्गों पर तैनात रहा पुलिस जाब्ता

उपखंड़ क्षेत्र के रजमाना पंचायत के पास भोमियाजी मंदिर में शुक्रवार को गुर्जर समाज के युवाओं की बैठक हुई। इस अवसर पर युवाओं ने सरकार पर उनकी मांगें नहीं मानकर जानबूझकर आंदोलन करवाने का आरोप लगाते हुए दो दिन का अल्टीमेटम दिया है।

साथ ही यह कहा है कि यदि दो दिन के अंदर राज्य सरकार के स्तर पर कोई निर्णय नहीं होता है तथा पीलूपुरा में आंदोलन जारी रहता है तो चौथ का बरवाड़ा के पास जयपुर-सवाई माधोपुर रेलमार्ग को जाम कर दिया जाएगा। वहीं गुर्जर समाज के युवाओं की बैठक को देखते हुए प्रशासन अलर्ट रहा तथा जगह-जगह पुलिस बल तैनात रहा। गुर्जर समाज के लोग पिछले कई दिनों से आरक्षण के तहत बैकलॉग तथा अन्य मांगों को लेकर पीलूपुरा में आंदोलन कर रहे है। ऐसे में पिछले कई दिनों से पूरी तरह आंदोलन से दूर चौथ का बरवाड़ा उपखंड में भी अब विरोध पनपने लगा है। प्रशासन की सख्ती के बाद भी शुक्रवार को रजमाना के भौमिया जी के मंदिर में समाज के युवा जुटे। हालांकि यहां पर ना तो युवाओं की संख्या काफी ज्यादा थी, ना ही समाज के बुजुर्ग लोग नजर आए। छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष एसपी बरियारा के नेतृत्व ने कई घंटों तक चली बैठक में सरकार व प्रशासन पर जमकर जुबानी हमला किया गया तथा गुर्जर समाज के साथ छल करने का आरोप लगाया।

इस अवसर पर गुर्जर समाज के युवाओं ने कहा कि यदि उनकी मांगें मानी नहीं गई तो वो आर-पार की लड़ाई लड़ेंगे तथा झुकेंगे नहीं। ऐसे में शाम को बैठक में यह निर्णय लिया गया कि यदि दो दिन में उनकी समस्या का समाधान नहीं हुआ तो जयपुर-सवाई माधोपुर रेलवे लाइन को जाम कर दिया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर लटूर गुर्जर, चेतराम पखरवाल, भोलाराम गुर्जर, मनीष चेची, रामसिंह खटाना, भागचंद गुर्जर आदि ने भी बैठक को संबोधित किया तथा दो दिन के अल्टीमेटम का ज्ञापन एसडीएम वर्षा मीणा को सौंपा। वहीं गुर्जर समाज के युवाओं की बैठक को देखते हुए प्रशासन पूरी तरह सतर्क रहा तथा जगह-जगह पर पुलिस के जवान तैनात कर आने जाने वालों पर नजर रखी गई।

सभा व आंदोलन के लिए भौमियाजी मंदिर ही क्यों
चौथ का बरवाड़ा उपखंड क्षेत्र में हर बार गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन से पहले भौमिया जी मंदिर में बैठक कर निर्णय लिया जाता है। बार-बार इसी स्थान को चुनने के पीछे समाज की सोची समझी रणनीति होती है तथा जब भी इस स्थान का नाम चर्चा में आता है तो प्रशासन भी परेशान हो जाता है। दरअसल भौमिया जी मंदिर जयपुर-सवाई माधोपुर रेलमार्ग से आधा किलोमीटर दूर है। साथ ही यहां पहुंचने के लिए गलवा नदी के सहारे होकर जाया जाता है। ऐसे में जब भी आंदोलन करने का निर्णय होता है, तब तुरंत ही समाज के लोग कच्चे रास्ते में होकर गलवा पुलिया के पास जयपुर-सवाई माधोपुर रेलमार्ग को जाम कर देते हैं। ऐसे में आंदोलन की रणनीति के लिए बार-बार यही स्थान चुना जाता है।

गुर्जर आरक्षण के चलते 19 ट्रेनों का मार्ग बदला

पश्चिम मध्य रेल कोटा मंडल के हिण्डौन सिटी-बयाना रेल खण्ड पर गुर्जर आंदोलन के चलते रेल यातायात बंद होने से 19 ट्रेनों का मार्ग बदला गया है। रेलवे द्वारा प्रारम्भिक स्टेशन से 6 नवम्बर को रवाना होने वाली ट्रेनों का मार्ग बदला है। पश्चिम मध्य रेल जबलपुर के मुख्य जनसम्पर्क अधिकारी ने बताया कि डुमरिया-फतेहसिंहपुरा रेलखंड के किमी 1156/20-22 पर यातायात बाधित होने के कारण इस मार्ग पर चलने वाली गाड़ियों को परिवर्तित मार्ग से चलाया जा रहा है। यात्रियों की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए रेल प्रशासन ने नई दिल्ली-मुम्बई सेंट्रल एक्सप्रेस, निजामुद्दीन-मुम्बई सेंट्रल एक्सप्रेस, निजामुद्दीन-उदयपुरसिटी एक्सप्रेस, निजामुद्दीन-पुणे एक्सप्रेस, नई दिल्ली-इन्दौर एक्सप्रेस, रामनगर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस एक्सप्रेस, अमृतसर-मुम्बई सेंट्रल, पटना-अहमदाबाद एक्सप्रेस, पटना-अहमदाबाद एक्सप्रेस, तिरुआंनतपुरम-नई दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस का रूट डायवर्ट किया गया है। इसी प्रकार ट्रेन इन्दौर-नई दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस, उदयपुर सिटी-निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस, मुम्बई सेंट्रल-नई दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस, अहमदाबाद-निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस, बांद्रा टर्मिनस-निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस, मुम्बई सेंट्रल-निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस, मुम्बई सेंट्रल-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस, बांद्रा टर्मिनस-गाजीपुरसिटी एक्सप्रेस तथा बांद्रा टर्मिनस-गोरखपुर एक्सप्रेस वाया (कोटा) का मार्ग परिवर्तित किया गया है।

