सतसिंह हत्याकांड:पुलिस ने कार्रवाई नहीं की तो 30 गांवों के ग्रामीण कल कलेक्ट्रेट पर देंगे धरना

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सांकड़ा गांव में 31 जनवरी को ट्रैक्टर से कुचलकर की थी हत्या

मलारना स्टेशन ग्राम पंचायत सांकड़ा के सतसिंह मीणा की आठ दिन पूर्व श्यामोली गांव के बनास नदी पेटे में षड्यंत्र के तहत की गई हत्या का मामला दिनोंदिन तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है और लगातार बैठकों का दौर जारी है। 31 जनवरी को सतसिंह हत्याकांड को लेकर सांकड़ा गांव के मेडे से अड़े हुए छह गांवों की सभा हुई थी। अब मंगलवार को सांकड़ा के राउमावि के सामने महादेवजी के मन्दिर परिसर में तीस गांवों के पंच पटेल की सभा का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय लिया गया कि सतसिंह हत्याकांड के शेष आरोपियों को शीघ्र गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया तथा मलारना डूंगर थाना व मलारना स्टेशन चौकी के स्टाफ को लाइन हाजिर नहीं किया गया तो गुरुवार को तीस गांवों के ग्रामीणों द्वारा जिला मुख्यालय पर कलेक्ट्रेट के समक्ष धरना प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।सभा के शुभारंभ से पूर्व सभी गांवों के पंच पटेल की सर्वसम्मति से सभा के सभापति पद पर जयपाल पटेल हाडौती, उपसभापति पद पर छोटेलाल पटेल गुजरान टापरी और सचिव पद पर हिम्मत पाल सिंह को नियुक्ति दी गई। इसके बाद सभी गांवों के पंच पटेलों ने सांकड़ा गांव के पंच पटेलों और सतसिंह के बड़े भाई रायसिंह से सतसिंह हत्याकांड के बारे में जानकारी जुटाई।सांकड़ा गांव के पंच पटेलों एवं पीड़ित परिवार ने मौके पर स्थित पंचों को बताया कि सतसिंह को बुलाने 24 जनवरी की शाम को सपोटरा थाना के तीन लोग आए और सतसिंह को रात्रि के एक बजे बाइक से ले जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान उसकी पत्नी ने बाइक की चाबी छिपा दी, जिससे वे नहीं जा पाए और उन तीनों ने सतसिंह के घर पर ही रात बिताई। अगले दिन 25 जनवरी की सुबह यही तीन लोग मलारना स्टेशन के नाम से उसे घर से ले गए। दोपहर बाद बनास नदी में कई लोगों ने उसकी साजिश के तहत बड़ी बेहरमी से हत्या कर दी।

श्यामोली, डांगड़ा व हाड़ौती गांव में बजरी खनन होगा बंद

सभा में बहतेड़ से रिटायर्ड फौजी खल्लाक खान ने संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि जो अन्याय और अत्याचार हो रहा है, वह उपखण्ड मुख्यालय के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही के कारण हो रहा हैं। रामेश्वर गुर्जर श्यामोली ने कहा कि अपराध को करवाने वाला, करने वाला, देखने वाला और छुपाने वाला सभी अपराधी होते हैं, ऐसे में सभी को सजा मिलनी चाहिए। हंसराज सरपंच खेड़ला ने कहा कि पंच पटेलों द्वारा बार-बार थाना मलारना डूंगर एवं मलारना स्टेशन पुलिस चौकी स्टाफ को लाइन हाजिर करने के लिए ज्ञापन दिया गया, लेकिन अभी तक प्रशासन की ओर से किसी प्रकार की कोई कार्रवाई नहीं गई है। चौहानपुरा के पटेल रामसहाय हवलदार ने कहा कि सरकार से संघर्ष कर अपराधियों को फांसी की सजा दिलवाई जाए, जिससे ऐसा जघन्य अपराध करने से पूर्व आरोपी सोचें।

