प्रशासन की नाकामी, बजरी माफिया बेलगाम:श्यामोली पंचायत क्षेत्र में 5 गुना बढ़ा बजरी का अवैध खनन, विशेष अभियान फेल

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • प्रशासन की नाकामी, बजरी माफिया बेलगाम... जिले में कई जगह पर नाके स्थापित कर पुलिस व खनिज विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ पुलिस भी तैनात, फिर भी गुजर रहे हैं बजरी वाहन

मलारना स्टेशन जिले में अवैध बजरी खनन पर पूर्ण रूप से अंकुश लगाने के लिए कलेक्टर के निर्देशानुसार विशेष अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। अभियान में खनिज विभाग, परिवहन विभाग व पुलिस प्रशासन के आला अधिकारियों नियुक्त कर टीमें गठित कर रखी है। लेकिन इसके बाद भी बजरी खनन रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। थाना मलारना डूंगर की ग्राम पंचायत श्यामोली की बनास नदी पेटे से खनन माफिया बजरी का अवैध स्टॉक कर रखा है। इन स्टॉक से दिन-रात एलएंडटी, जेसीबी एवं लोडर सहित अन्य मशीनों की सहायता से ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों में भरकर क्षेत्र की सड़कों पर धड़ल्ले से परिवहन हो रहा है।

इस रास्ते से गुजर रहे हैं वाहन... श्यामोली में बनास से बजरी भरकर रघुवंठी चौराहा, सांकड़ा, निमोदा स्टेशन, बड़ौदा गजराज पाल, ऐकट, रूपपुरा होते हुए करौली जिले की सीमा में प्रवेश

15 अक्टूबर से 31 अक्टूबर तक बजरी खनन रोकने के लिए प्रशासन ने विशेष अभियान चला रखा है। जिले में कई जगह पर नाके स्थापित कर रखे हैं और नाकों पर पुलिस प्रशासन के आला अधिकारी सहित खनिज व परिवहन विभाग के साथ अतिरिक्त पुलिस जाब्ता भी तैनात किया गया है। बजरी के वाहनों पर पूरी तरह अंकुश लगाने के लिए अन्य जिलों के खनिज विभाग के अधिकारी मलारना स्टेशन क्षेत्र में गश्त कर रहे हैं। अन्य स्थानों पर नाके लगने से श्यामोली पंचायत क्षेत्र में बनास नदी से पहले जहां 50 ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियां निकलती थी, अब इनकी संख्या 250 के लगभग हो गई है। खनन माफिया बनास नदी से बजरी का अवैध खनन कर खातेदारी, सिवायचक, चारागाह भूमि पर स्टॉक कर रहे हैं। दिन-रात इन स्टॉकों से बजरी वाहनों में भरकर उनका परिवहन किया जा रहा है। भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के मंडल महामंत्री जलधारी गुर्जर, रशीद खान, रूपसिंह मीणा, परसादी लाल मीणा, गंगासहाय गुर्जर आदि ने बताया कि करौली, गंगापुर सिटी, सपोटरा की तरफ जाने वाले खनन माफिया श्यामोली गांव से बजरी भरकर रघुवंठी चौराहे पर होते हुए सांकड़ा गांव से निमोदा स्टेशन, बड़ौदा गजराज पाल, ऐकट, रूपपुरा रास्तों से करौली जिले की सीमाओं में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं। करौली जिले में भी जगह जगह पर नाके लगे होने के बावजूद भी खनन माफिया पर अंकुश लगाने में प्रशासन असफल दिखाई दे रहा है।

