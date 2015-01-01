पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या - पेयजल सप्लाई ठप:सूरवाल में पौने दो करोड़ से बनी पानी की टंकी का टेंडर हुआ समाप्त, पेयजल सप्लाई ठप

सवाई माधोपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संचालन के लिए ग्राम पंचायत व जलदाय विभाग नहीं ले रहे है जिम्मेदारी

सूरवाल में सरकार की पौने दाे करोड़ की पेयजल योजना का टेंडर पूरा हो गया। अब जलदाय विभाग एवं ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा योजना के संचालन की जिम्मेदारी को एक दूसरे पर टाल रहे है। योजना का संचालन रुक जाने के कारण गांव में पेयजल सप्लाई का संकट खड़ा हो गया है। सूरवाल में जलदाय विभाग ने पौने दो करोड़ खर्च कर शेरपुर रोड पर वर्ष 2014 में 22 मीटर ऊंची नई टंकी का निर्माण एवं गांव के चारों ओर पाइप लाइनें बिछाई गई थी। इससे गांव के हाइजोन कॉलोनियों सहित कई क्षेत्र में पेयजल की सुविधा मिल सके। विभाग द्वारा योजना के तहत पेयजल संचालन का कार्य टेंडर पर दिया हुआ था। पिछले 30 जून को योजना का टेंडर समाप्त हो गया था। अब इस योजना का संचालन करने के लिए न तो ग्राम पंचायत तैयार है न ही जलदाय विभाग। दोनों विभाग द्वारा योजना का संचालन करने के लिए एक दूसरे पर टालमटोल किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में इस गांव में पेयजल सप्लाई गड़बड़ा रही है। पूर्व पंचायत समिति सदस्य अनिता जैन सहित अन्य ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि इस योजना के तहत गांव के शेरपुर रोड, पेट्रोल के पास, पूसौदा रोड, माली मौहल्ला, टोडी मौहल्ला, खेड़ा कुआ, मुख्य बाजार सहित कई कॉलोनियों में इस टंकी से पेयजल सप्लाई होती है। योजना का संचालन रुक जाने से ग्रामीणों के लिए परेशानी खड़ी हो गई है।पेयजल समस्या जल्दका समाधान करेंगे^पेयजल सप्लाई के संचालन के लिए ग्राम पंचायत से बात की जा रही है। जल्दी ही समस्या का समाधान होगा।- विशु शर्मा, सहायक अभियंता, जलदाय विभागआदेश मिलने के बाद ही संचालन संभव होगा^शेरपुर रोड स्थित पानी की टंकी से पेयजल सप्लाई के संचालन के लिए अभी तक कोई आदेश नहीं मिले है। आदेश मिलने के बाद ही संचालन संभव हो पाएगा।-शबनम बानो, सरपंच, सूरवाल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें