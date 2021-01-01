पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिलाओं को प्रशिक्षण:अल्पसंख्यक महिलाओं को प्रशिक्षण में पीसीपीएनडीटी एक्ट की जानकारी दी

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
भारत सरकार के अल्पसंख्यक कार्य मंत्रालय के तत्वावधान में आर.के. संस्थान सवाई माधोपुर द्वारा अल्पसंख्यक महिलाओं के मुद्दों पर नेतृत्व विकास प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जा रहा है।इसमें नई रोशनी योजना के अंतर्गत चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग सवाई माधोपुर के आशीष गौतम जिला समन्वयक पीसीपीएनडीटी ने उपस्थित युवतियों व महिलाओं को बेटी अनमोल है, बेटी बचाओ अभियान, बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओं के साथ साथ पीसीपीएनडीटी एक्ट, 1994 के कानूनी प्रावधानों की जानकारी प्रदान की गई। आशीष गौतम जिला समन्वयक (पीसीपीएनडीटी) ने उपस्थित प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को समाज में बेटियों को जन्म नहीं देने के कारणों पर विस्तार से चर्चा की। साथ ही कन्या भ्रूण हत्या एव जांच के कारण बेटियों के जन्म की संख्या लगातार घट रही है। इनके प्रति अपराधों में बढ़ोतरी भी हो रही है। राज्य व जिले में बेटियों के जन्म नहीं लिए जाने, लिंग भेदभाव, कन्या भ्रूण जांच एवं हत्या के कारणों व परिणाम के बारे मे विस्तार से चर्चा करते हुए जानकारियां दी। राज्य सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही योजनाओं, 104/108 टोल फ्री नम्बर, व्हाटस ऐप नम्बर 9499997795, ई-मेल आईडी पर लिंग चयन करने वालों या करवाने वालों की पुख्ता सूचना देने पर मुखबिर प्रोत्साहन योजना के तहत कुल ढाई लाख रुपए की प्रोत्साहन राशि देने, डिकॉय कार्रवाई के बारे में विस्तार से बताया। कार्यक्रम के अंत में उपस्थित प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को प्रमाण-पत्र वितरित किए गए। प्रशिक्षण में पुरूषोतम शर्मा प्रोग्राम कोआर्डिनेटर, जीनेन्द्र शर्मा, एवं एडवोकेट अंजनी थारवान उपस्थित रहे।एएनएम प्रशिक्षण भर्ती में अपात्र घोषित पर एसडीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापनसवाई माधोपुर| ग्राम तुरकड़ी तहसील हिंडौली जिला बूंदी निवासी एक युवती ने एसडीएम सवाई माधोपुर को ज्ञापन देकर एएनएम प्रशिक्षण भर्ती 2020-21 में पात्र होने पर भी अपात्र घोषित किए जाने की शिकायत की है। उन्होंने ज्ञापन में बताया कि मैने एएनएम प्रशिक्षण के लिए सवाई माधोपुर जिले में आवेदन किया था तथा मेरी श्रेणी ईडब्ल्यूएस है, जिसका प्रमाण-पत्र आवेदन दे रखा था। 27 जनवरी को पात्र अभ्यर्थियों की चयन सूची में दो अभ्यर्थियों को सामान्य वर्ग से होते हुए भी (आवेदन सामान्य वर्ग से किया) उन्हें गलत तरीके से ईडब्ल्यूएस वर्ग में चयन कर लिया। जबकि विज्ञप्ति में यह बात स्पष्ट है कि आरक्षण संबंधी दस्तावेज आवेदन-पत्र के साथ ही मान्य है, अन्यथा उस प्रमाण-पत्र को मान्य नहीं किया जाएगा। उक्त दोनों अपात्र विद्यार्थियों ने गत दिवस प्रमाण-पत्र देकर अपना वर्ग सामान्य से ईडब्ल्यूएस में करवा लिया, जिससे मैं पात्र होते हुए भी वंचित रह गई। ऐसे में उन्होंने एसडीएम को ज्ञापन देकर इस संबंध में कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

