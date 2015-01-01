पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण सत्र का किया निरीक्षण:चिकित्सा केंद्रों व आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर हुए टीकाकरण सत्र का किया निरीक्षण

सवाई माधोपुर
चिकित्सा विभाग के मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. तेजराम मीना, शहरी कार्यक्रम प्रबन्धक विनोद शर्मा द्वारा गुरुवार को चिकित्सा केंद्रों व आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर हुए टीकाकरण सत्र का औचक निरीक्षण कर ओडीके एप से मॉनिटरिंग की गई। चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारी डॉ. संदीप शर्मा ने बताया कि मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. तेजराम मीना ने वैक्सीन कोल्ड चैन हैडलर अरविन्द कुमार गुप्ता से वैक्सीन, तापमान व उसकी गुणवत्ता के बारे में जानकारी ली। टीकाकरण स्थल पर उपस्थित गर्भवती महिलाओं एवं बच्चों को टीकाकरण के फायदे के बारे में बताया। सभी गर्भवती महिलाओं की प्रसव पूर्व जांचे, एचआईवी की जांच, महिलाओं के पेट की जांच, बच्चे की धडकन, महिला का वजन, लम्बाई एवं हाई रिस्क महिलाओं के रिकॉर्ड संधारण, पूरक पोषण, गृह भ्रमण, ड्यू लिस्ट व खतरे वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं को आयरन सुक्रोज चढ़ाने की सलाह दी गई। एएनसी की 4 प्रसव पूर्व जांचें, टीकाकरण, टीटी बूस्टर, एल्बेन्डाजोल, कुपोषित बच्चों, मीजल्स आदि की पीसीटीएस पर लाइन लिस्ट की प्रगति बढ़ाने एवं परिवार कल्याण कार्यक्रमों के लक्ष्यों को अर्जित करने के निर्देश प्रदान किए गए।

