निर्देश:संस्था प्रधान परेशान, स्कूलों में कक्षा-कक्षों की कमी, वहां विद्यार्थियों को कैसे बिठाएंगे

सवाई माधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 8 फरवरी से कक्षा 6 से 8वीं की कक्षाएं होंगी शुरू, अधिकारियों ने दिए तैयारियों के निर्देश

माध्यमिक और उच्च माध्यमिक कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थियों की पढाई 18 जनवरी से शुरू होने के बाद अब सरकार ने कक्षा 6 से 8 वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए 8 फरवरी से स्कूल खोलने निर्देश तो दे दिए, लेकिन सीमित कक्षाकक्षों में स्कूल आने वाले विद्यार्थियों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के कैसे बिठाएंगे, इसका जवाब विभागीय अधिकारियों के पास भी नहीं है। विभागीय अधिकारियों द्वारा गाइडलाइन की पालना करते हुए सारी व्यवस्थाएं करने का फरमान जारी किए जाने से सीटिंग व्यवस्था को लेकर सरकारी स्कूलों में कार्यरत संस्था प्रधान खासे परेशान हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा सैकेंडरी व सीनियर सैकेंडरी स्कूलों में परेशानी आएगी। प्राथमिक शिक्षा के स्कूलों में प्राइमरी कक्षाओं के बच्चे नहीं आने से ज्यादा परेशानी नहीं आएगी।कोविड के समय छोटे बालकों के लिए स्कूल खोलना एक चुनौती से कम नहीं है। क्योंकि स्थान अभाव में स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ कक्षा कक्षों में बिठाना बहुत मुश्किल होगा। सरकारी स्कूलों में कार्यरत संस्था प्रधानों ने बताया कि कक्षा 6 से 10वीं व 12 तक संचालित होने वाले माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूलों में कक्षाकक्ष सीमित है। अब तक कक्षा 9 वीं से 12 तक के विद्यार्थी स्कूल आ रहे थे। इसलिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ सीटिंग व्यवस्था करने में परेशानी नहीं आ रही थी, लेकिन अब 8 फरवरी से कक्षा 6 से 8 वीं तक के विद्यार्थी स्कूल आने से उन्हें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ बिठाने में परेशानी आएगी। कक्षा 6 से 8वीं तक की कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थियों की आयु 10 से 12 साल की है। ऐसे में इनको अपनी सुरक्षा का अधिक ख्याल नहीं होगा। इसके लिए स्कूल संचालकों पर सारा दारोमदार होगा। उनको इनकी नियमित मॉनिटरिंग करनी होगी।खाना खाने से लेकर पानी पीने तक का ध्यान रखना होगा। चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार छोटे बालकों पर कोविड का खास असर नहीं होता, लेकिन यह सुपर स्प्रेडर की भूमिका निभा सकते हैं। कोविड संक्रमण की जानकारी नहीं होने के कारण अन्य में फैला सकते हैं। यहां तक की परिजनों को भी अधिक खतरा है। इनसे सोशल डिस्टेंस और मास्क की पालना करना भी कठिन है। शिक्षकों का कहना है कि स्कूल तो खोल दिए हैं, लेकिन बच्चों की सुरक्षा करना बडी चुनौती होगा।स्कूलों में खत्म होगा सन्नाटाकरीब 10 माह से माध्यमिक के 65 तथा प्राथमिक शिक्षा के 295 स्कूलों में सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ था। इनमें से माध्यमिक शिक्षा के स्कूलों में कक्षा 9 वीं से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों की पढाई तो पिछले दिनों से शुरू हो गई थी, लेकिन प्राथमिक शिक्षा के स्कूलों में सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। अब इनमें कक्षा 6 से 8वीं तक के 360 स्कूलों में सन्नाटा खत्म हो जाएगा।यह रहेगा प्रोटोकॉलस्कूल आने वाले सभी विद्यार्थियों को मास्क पहनकर ही प्रवेश करना हेगा। प्रवेश करने से पहले थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग होगी। स्कूल पहुंचने वाले स्टूडेंटस को अभिभावक का लिखित हस्ताक्षर युक्त सहमति पत्र लाना होगा। स्कूल परिसर में प्रवेश करने पर 6 फीट की दूरी रखकर ही लाइन में खड़ा होना होगा। स्कूलों में प्रवेश करने पर छात्र-छात्राओं को हाथ सेनेटाइज करवाया जाएगा। एक कक्षा में 15 से 20 बच्चे बैठेंगे। स्कूल का समय सुबह साढ़े 10 से शाम 3 बजे तक रहेगा। स्कूलों में फिलहाल प्रार्थना नहीं होगी। लंच शेयर नहीं करेंगे। पानी की बोतल भी घर से लानी होगी। बाल वाहिनियों का संचालन नहीं होगा। अभिभावक बालकों को छोडेंगे।

